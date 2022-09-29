Christian Kirk says Bills QB Josh Allen tried to sell him on Buffalo before free agency

In February, a group of NFL players — including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Christian Kirk — went vacationing together in Mexico. When photos from the trip were posted on Instagram, some speculated Allen would use the time to recruit Kirk to join Buffalo.

In a podcast posted Thursday, Kirk confirmed that Allen made that effort after all.

“Obviously, Josh is one of our boys,” Kirk told Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen on an episode of “The Room” podcast. “So when we were on vacation talking about Buffalo … the funniest part about it is Josh is sitting there telling me, ‘Bro, Buffalo’s not that cold. It’s not that cold. You’ll be fine.’ And I’m sitting here looking at him like, ‘You’re lying to me. You’re not going to be able to convince me that Buffalo is not cold.’

“I do not function well in cold and I know that it’s cold there. Bottom line. So for him to be like ‘Yeah bro, it’s not cold,’ I’m like ‘Oh okay, yeah, for sure, I’m still not going.'”

Kirk, 25, is a native of Scottsdale, Ariz. and played college football at Texas A&M before he was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. The four-year, $72 million deal he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars kept him in the warm weather.