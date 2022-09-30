Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Thor (THO) Q4 Earnings Breeze Past Estimates, Surge Y/Y
THO - Free Report) delivered a comprehensive beat for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $5.15 per share, which comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues and gross profits from North American Motorized RVs segment. This marked the 10th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line soared 25% from the year-ago profit of $4.12 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,821.7 million for the quarter under review, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,792 million. The top line also increased 6.4% year over year.
Zacks.com
Buckle (BKE) Benefits From Solid Sales & Online Business
BKE - Free Report) has been witnessing strength across its men’s and women’s businesses as well as in the accessory category for a while. In addition, BKE’s online wing is consistently showing impressive performance. These factors are aiding BKE’s sales. Last month, Buckle released its second-quarter...
Zacks.com
Capacity Expansions Aid Tyson Foods (TSN) Amid Rising Costs
TSN - Free Report) . The well-known leader in protein is well placed to capitalize on the rising demand for protein-packed brands. That said, Tyson Foods is not immune to rising costs and supply chain headwinds. Let’s delve deeper. Expansion Efforts Solid. Tyson Foods is undertaking several operational and...
Zacks.com
Trupanion (TRUP) Banks on Geographical Expansion Amid Cost Woes
TRUP - Free Report) focus on pets’ health and well-being in an underpenetrated pet insurance market, product innovations, geographical expansion and a solid capital position poise it well for growth. Spending on pets’ health is on the rise in North America, with a total addressable market of $38.4 billion....
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Like Zacks: ADP, Walmart, Starbucks in Focus
U.S. stocks ended the September 30 trading session in the red, with the three most widely followed indexes closing out a tumultuous week, month and quarter. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended the week down 2.9%, while the Nasdaq lost almost 2.7%. For September, the Dow, the S&P 500...
Zacks.com
3 Resilient Medical Stocks to Watch as Rate Hikes Continue
The pandemic, coupled with the Ukraine-Russia war, has fueled raw material prices significantly leading to spiraling inflation across the globe. Central banks across different countries, including the United States, are increasing interest rates to tame inflation. Although a rising interest regime hurts business growth, there are few companies that can give returns even in these hard times.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd
CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus. Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation Quote. Now Inc. (. DNOW...
Zacks.com
Reasons to Retain TransUnion (TRU) Stock in Your Portfolio
TRU - Free Report) is currently benefiting from a strong sales performance and ongoing innovations. The company’s revenues for 2022 and 2023 are expected to improve 21.7% and 8.2%, respectively, year over year. Earnings are expected to increase 9.3% and 10.6% year over year, respectively, in 2022 and 2023.
Zacks.com
Defensive Sectors Likely to Shine for the Rest of 2022
September was historically known as the toughest month on Wall Street. This year, the performances of U.S. stock markets were more disappointing, courtesy of an ultra-hawkish Fed. The central bank has raised the benchmark lending rate by 3% year to date. However, the Fed has failed to cool 40-year high...
Zacks.com
Should You Buy Tesla-Heavy ETFs Despite Weak Q3 Deliveries?
Tesla delivered 343,830 electric vehicles in the third quarter, missing analysts’ expectations of 359,162 deliveries, according to Refinitiv, as quoted on Business Standard. A year earlier Tesla delivered 241,300 units. Logistics challenges were held responsible for this miss. In Q2 also, the company reported weak deliveries on supply chain...
Zacks.com
Will Retail REITs Continue to Rebound in the Holiday Season?
The rising prices of commodities and the consequent impact on consumers’ spending might have fueled fears among retailers and their landlords — retail REITs — for the upcoming holiday season. However, the favorable job-and-wage growth environment, which supports consumer confidence, and stimulus savings from last year are raising hopes. Predictions also suggest that retail sales will pick up during the holiday season.
Zacks.com
Helen of Troy (HELE) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Things to Note
HELE - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Oct 5, 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $519.1 million, suggesting an increase of 9.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Helen of Troy’s bottom...
Zacks.com
Why Devon Energy (DVN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) is a Trending Stock
GSK - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this drug developer have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.75, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TITN - Free Report) closed at $28.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Why Is SouFun (SFUN) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
SFUN - Free Report) . Shares have added about 2.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is SouFun due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -1.97%: What You Should Know
AXP - Free Report) closed at $137.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Key Reasons to Retain Danaher (DHR) Stock in Your Portfolio
DHR - Free Report) is backed by multiple tailwinds despite some margin pressure due to raw material cost inflation and supply chain disruptions. DHR is benefiting from strong performance of the Life Sciences segment due to healthy demand for bioprocessing products. The bioprocessing business is poised to benefit from high activity levels from early-stage research to later-stage development and production. The company expects healthy demand for products related to molecular testing and higher non-COVID testing volumes to aid the Diagnostics segment.
Zacks.com
Top Stock Picks for Week of October 3, 2022
JPM - Free Report) is one of the biggest global banks with assets valued at $3.84 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $286.1 billion as of Jun 30, 2022. Opening new branches, strategic buyouts/investments and global expansion and digitization efforts are likely to keep driving the company’s financials. Further, higher interest rates and steady growth in loan demand are expected to result in a robust improvement in net interest income (NII). JPMorgan has been growing through on-bolt acquisitions, both domestic and international. JPMorgan has a solid balance sheet position and a solid capital deployment plan. JPMorgan’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) reflects its growth potential. Over the last four quarters, JPMorgan Chase & Co. surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times.
