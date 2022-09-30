Virginia Basketball Offers New 2023 Recruiting Target

UVA basketball is in the hunt for a new prospect in the recruiting class of 2023

Tony Bennett is back in the hunt for a new recruiting target in the class of 2023. Following an in-person visit earlier this week, Virginia extended a scholarship offer to Cameron Carr, a 6'4" combo guard from Branson, Missouri, as first reported by The Circuit's Alex Karamanos on Thursday night.

According to Karamanos, Tony Bennett and assistant coach Kyle Getter were in to see Carr on Tuesday at Link Academy in Missouri.

Carr is somewhat of a late bloomer, but he is drawing interest from some significant major conference programs as of late, including Kansas and Tennessee. In addition to Virginia, Carr has been offered by Kansas State, Northwestern, Boise State, Oral Roberts, George Mason, and a handful of others. Coaches from Kansas and Tennessee were also in to visit Carr in person this week.

Carr took an official visit to Northwestern a couple of weeks ago and is set to take an official visit to Kansas State this upcoming weekend. It seems likely that Virginia will be the next school to host Carr on an official visit this fall.

The Circuit has Carr rated as a four-star prospect, but 247Sports rates Carr as a three-star and the No. 6 overall player in the state of Missouri and the No. 23 combo guard in the country in the class of 2023.

See his highlights below:

With the Cavaliers now in the mix for Cameron Carr, Virginia is actively recruiting three targets in the recruiting class of 2023:

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)

SG George Washington III (Dayton, OH)

CG Cameron Carr (Branson, MO)

Virginia is looking to supplement its 2023 recruiting class, which includes four-stars Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, ID) and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ).

Four-star Elijah Gertrude commits to Virginia (; 0:32)

