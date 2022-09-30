Read full article on original website
Crews battle blaze involving 40 cars and 4 mobile homes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Fresno County have stopped the forward spread of a fire that involved four mobile homes and 40 cars in Fresno County. The fire, called the Russell Incident, is between Dos Palos and Oro Loma, near the Fresno/Merced county line. It...
Candy scattered across Madera highway after big rig crash
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lane of a highway was shut down after a two-vehicle crash in Madera on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 11 after a big rig was involved in a crash with a box truck. […]
See helicopter crash into family's front yard
A helicopter crashed into the front yard of a Fresno, California, family’s home. According to police, both the pilot and the passenger suffered minor injuries and are expected to survive.
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Helicopter crashes near homes in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A helicopter crashed near homes Saturday morning in Southeast Fresno. Fresno Police responded around 9:54 a.m. for reports of a helicopter crash at a home on Garrett Avenue, near Jensen and Willow Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found a helicopter crashed in between...
Shooting at motorcycle club meet up in west central Fresno leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
A motorcycle club meet up turned deadly when a shooting broke out in west central Fresno Saturday morning.
KMPH.com
Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 45-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
Helicopter crash caught on doorbell camera in front of California home
FRESNO, Calif. — A doorbell security camera captured the moment when a helicopter crash-landed in the front yard of a Fresno home. According to The Fresno Bee, a surveying helicopter, believed to be a Bell 206B JetRanger, plummeted to the ground, clipping a home on its way down just before 10 a.m.
Bicyclist dead in a head-on crash with sports car says CHP
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A bicyclist is dead after a head-on collision with a sports car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Fresno CHP units responded to the fatal accident at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday around 19580 Watts Valley Road in Fresno County. Officials say that a woman in her 50s from Fresno was riding […]
New video shows Helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — New video from a viewer shows the moment the survey helicopter starts to lose altitude, and then crashes down to the ground in Southeast Fresno. The helicopter crashed Saturday morning between two homes in Southeast Fresno. The pilot and passengers survived the crash and told...
Woman on bike hit and killed on Watts Valley Road near Sanger
Officers say the man reacted to a curve in the road and veered into oncoming traffic, where he hit the cyclist head-on.
Motorcyclist driving wrong-way in Fresno hit by SUV who left the scene
A man suffered critical injuries early Sunday morning when he rode his motorcycle the wrong way on a one-way street, and an SUV broadsided him and left.
Suspected drunk driver drifts across Highway 33, kills 1 in head-on crash
The California Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be involved in an early morning crash that left one person dead in Mendota.
Crews quickly contain wildfire in Madera County
Crews are mopping up a wildfire in Madera County. It broke out around 1:30 Friday afternoon in the area of Road 416 and Person Loop.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Kings County (Kings County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Kings County on Friday morning. The crash happened on Avenal Cutoff Road at Lincoln Avenue at [..]
IDENTIFIED: Teens killed in Orange Cove crash with garbage truck
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two teenagers who were killed in a crash last month in Fresno County. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s – Coroner’s Office said 16-year-old Jaqueline Martinez of Orange Cove and 16-year-old Yolanda Chapa of Orange Cove died in a crash near Highway 63 and Manning Avenue on […]
Hit and run in Visalia leaves pedestrian dead, driver not yet identified
On September 29th at approximately 8:30 pm, the California Highway Patrol Fresno Communications Center received a call of a car hitting a pedestrian.
thesungazette.com
Orosi woman killed in hit and run
According to the Visalia Police Department, on Sept. 29, 2022, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Fresno Communications Center received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Avenue 416 in the area of Road 125. Officers of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area Office responded to the scene and investigated the crash. It was determined to be a hit and run fatal crash involving a pedestrian which was struck by an unknown white SUV which fled the scene.
KMPH.com
Fresno man's death prompts questions, investigation launched
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a call around 2:00 a.m. about a gunshot victim at a residence in the 5300 block of W. Ramona Ave. near Polk and Dakota Avenues. Officers...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Serious Injury Motorcycle Accident on Highway 168 in Clovis Area
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury motorcycle crash in the Clovis area. Officials responded to a call of a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at around 5:26 p.m. at North Academy Avenue and State Route 168. Details on the Major Injury Motorcycle Crash in...
Search continues for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been almost two months since 22-year-old Julissa Fuentes was last seen. On Saturday, friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Brentlinger Park in Selma to release 56 balloons – one for each day she’s been gone. “She’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. I know she’s out there,” […]
