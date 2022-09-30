ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Crews battle blaze involving 40 cars and 4 mobile homes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Fresno County have stopped the forward spread of a fire that involved four mobile homes and 40 cars in Fresno County. The fire, called the Russell Incident, is between Dos Palos and Oro Loma, near the Fresno/Merced county line. It...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes near homes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A helicopter crashed near homes Saturday morning in Southeast Fresno. Fresno Police responded around 9:54 a.m. for reports of a helicopter crash at a home on Garrett Avenue, near Jensen and Willow Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found a helicopter crashed in between...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com

Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 45-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fresno, CA
thesungazette.com

Orosi woman killed in hit and run

According to the Visalia Police Department, on Sept. 29, 2022, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Fresno Communications Center received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Avenue 416 in the area of Road 125. Officers of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area Office responded to the scene and investigated the crash. It was determined to be a hit and run fatal crash involving a pedestrian which was struck by an unknown white SUV which fled the scene.
OROSI, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno man's death prompts questions, investigation launched

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a call around 2:00 a.m. about a gunshot victim at a residence in the 5300 block of W. Ramona Ave. near Polk and Dakota Avenues. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Serious Injury Motorcycle Accident on Highway 168 in Clovis Area

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury motorcycle crash in the Clovis area. Officials responded to a call of a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at around 5:26 p.m. at North Academy Avenue and State Route 168. Details on the Major Injury Motorcycle Crash in...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search continues for Jolissa Fuentes

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been almost two months since 22-year-old Julissa Fuentes was last seen. On Saturday, friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Brentlinger Park in Selma to release 56 balloons – one for each day she’s been gone. “She’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. I know she’s out there,” […]
SELMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy