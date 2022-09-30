UW-Whitewater opens WIAC play with another top 10 matchup, this time against UW-La Crosse

WHITEWATER—The UW-Whitewater football team got last week off to catch its breath.

On Saturday, the Warhawks dive right back into the deep end of the pool and into the teeth of an Oktoberfest crowd.

No. 3-ranked UW-Whitewater went 2-1 in a grueling nonconference schedule and opens Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play at ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Eagles are the only WIAC team that won all three of its nonconference games.

La Crosse, which had a bye last week along with the rest of the WIAC, is coming off a 28-21 victory over NCAA Division II Wayne (Michigan) State in Detroit. The Eagles overcame a 14-0 deficit to go to 3-0, which is their best start since they won their first five games in 2017.

La Crosse coach Matt Janus says the conference opener should be part of the Oktoberfest crowd’s agenda.

“You have a massive game that will captivate a national audience on the D-III level,” Janus told a local TV station.

The Eagles are averaging 443 yards in total offense.

“They are a typical La Crosse team, man,” Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis said Thursday morning. “They can score and play great defense.

“They keep it simple for their players,” Bullis said of the Eagles defense. “They do such a great job of keeping offenses off balanced by playing base ‘D’ and mixing in pressures.”

In wins over Dakota (South Dakota) State, Dubuque and Wayne State, the Eagles averaged 33.3 points and allowed a WIAC-low of 10.3.

The Eagles have rotated senior Cade Garcia and sophomore Keyser Helterbrand at quarterback. Garcia has thrown for 466 yards and eight touchdowns while Helterbrand has rushed for 196 yards and two scores.

“(Helterbrand) is really good at running the ball,” Bullis said. “They have a lot of quarterback run plays when he’s in.

“(Garcia) is more of a traditional pro-style QB,” Bullis said. “You have to keep tabs of who is in the game.”

Game tape showed La Crosse rotating Helterbrand and Garcia each series during the nonconference season.

La Crosse’s leading rusher is Joey Stutzman who has 350 yards on 57 carries.

“He’s a great tailback,” Bullis said.

Whitewater quarterback Evan Lewandowski leads the conference by averaging 259.3 yards passing, completing 64 of 98 throws.

Lewandowski will have to pick apart the Eagles’ different looks on defense.

“They definitely put a lot of stress and quarterbacks and offensive linemen,” Bullis said. “That’s a key piece there.”

Bullis said his squad is healthy after its rugged nonconference schedule of St. John’s (Minnesota), Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) and Berry College (Georgia).

The head coach dismisses talk that Saturday’s game will be the biggest WIAC test the Warhawks will face.

“People then will say that when we play Oshkosh,” Bullis said. “And they’ll say that when we play Platteville.

“We play in such a great conference,” Bullis said. “You better assume every one of them is a rival game. In all reality, there’s a history between all these teams. You better get ready for every one of them.”

The Warhawks will be going after their 19th straight victory against La Crosse, which once ruled the WIAC, winning or sharing conference championships 13 times between 1980 and 2004.

Then Whitewater took over, earning 13 league titles in 16 seasons.

The chase to make it 14 in 17 begins Saturday.