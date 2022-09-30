Attend meetings in Cambridge from Oct. 3-10: Reshaping City Hall, caring for Danehy Park. City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday. This meeting has plenty to to do even without breaking at 6:30 p.m. for a hearing on setting property tax rates for residential and commercial property – including the council’s first public chance to weigh in on how new city manager Yi-An Huang is reshaping City Hall, in some cases in response to council suggestions. This week he proposes three appointments, including the return after more than a decade of an emergency manager to handle crises on the scale of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, East Cambridge 10-alarm fire in 2016 that displaced more than 100 people or Covid pandemic; crises are now handled within the fire department, an approach Huang called “standard for smaller towns and cities.” Next, a director of community engagement would coordinate and improve responses across departments where now “outreach and engagement vary.” And a chief people officer would upgrade a personnel department he deemed 21 percent to 43 percent understaffed for a city with 1,636 full-time employees, more than 1,100 part-timers and a dozen unions – and using paper-based practices and tech from 1999. “We all recognize the irony that as a hub of innovation, we are still using technology and processes from more than 20 years ago,” Huang said. A council suggestion for better practices will also be heard this week: asking that the Law Department provide opinions automatically before public hearings considering changes to city ordianance.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO