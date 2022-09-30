Read full article on original website
Attend meetings in Cambridge from Oct. 3-10: Reshaping City Hall, caring for Danehy Park
Attend meetings in Cambridge from Oct. 3-10: Reshaping City Hall, caring for Danehy Park. City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday. This meeting has plenty to to do even without breaking at 6:30 p.m. for a hearing on setting property tax rates for residential and commercial property – including the council’s first public chance to weigh in on how new city manager Yi-An Huang is reshaping City Hall, in some cases in response to council suggestions. This week he proposes three appointments, including the return after more than a decade of an emergency manager to handle crises on the scale of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, East Cambridge 10-alarm fire in 2016 that displaced more than 100 people or Covid pandemic; crises are now handled within the fire department, an approach Huang called “standard for smaller towns and cities.” Next, a director of community engagement would coordinate and improve responses across departments where now “outreach and engagement vary.” And a chief people officer would upgrade a personnel department he deemed 21 percent to 43 percent understaffed for a city with 1,636 full-time employees, more than 1,100 part-timers and a dozen unions – and using paper-based practices and tech from 1999. “We all recognize the irony that as a hub of innovation, we are still using technology and processes from more than 20 years ago,” Huang said. A council suggestion for better practices will also be heard this week: asking that the Law Department provide opinions automatically before public hearings considering changes to city ordianance.
Letter about Cambridge Birth Center reopening says only that CHA is getting expert assessment
Letter about Cambridge Birth Center reopening says only that CHA is getting expert assessment. The optimism over a reopening of the Cambridge Birth Center shown at a Wednesday rally was overblown or at least premature, according to a letter sent to city councillors. Cambridge Health Alliance closed the center at...
School district eases measures of class air quality
After extensively upgrading school ventilation starting in 2020 to prevent Covid-19 transmission, Cambridge Public Schools have changed how it’s monitored. The school system now tests classrooms for carbon dioxide – a measure of air quality and circulation – less frequently than during the previous school year. The schools also raised the maximum allowable level for CO2 last January, in line with the “widely accepted industry standard for indoor air quality,” spokesperson Sujata Wycoff said Friday.
Cambridge man shot at Central Square bookstore is found by police a half-mile away from incident
Cambridge man shot at Central Square bookstore is found by police a half-mile away from incident. A 34-year-old Cambridge man was shot early Monday in Central Square, police said. It was the year’s 12th gunfire incident, but only the second with a victim. Police got reports of gunshots at...
Lizard Lounge sounds the first notes of its return, starting with Club d’Elf and Poetry Jam and Slam
Lizard Lounge sounds the first notes of its return, starting with Club d’Elf and Poetry Jam and Slam. The Lizard Lounge nightclub opens today for the first time since Covid closed it in March 2020, running a weekend slate of club favorites: the Moroccan-dosed psychedelic dub jazz collective Club d’Elf for two Friday shows; MC Kabir & The Krush Faktory on Saturday; and Jeff Robinson’s Poetry Jam and Slam, returning Sunday.
