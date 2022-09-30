ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

SHEBuilds helps build special skills for El Paso women

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — SHEBuilds hosts free event to show independent women skills to maintain their homes in East in El Paso. Leading women from the community were on hand to demonstrate emergency home management skills like repairing leaks, water preservation and electrical repairs Saturday morning. Leading women...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Stand with Estela Casas Foundation hosts 5k walk and fun run

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Breast Cancer Awareness month was kicked off this weekend with a 5K run and fun walk. Stand with Estela Casas Foundation partnered with the County Judge’s office to host the event. They event was held Saturday morning at Ascarate Park. Guests at the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of Las Cruces considers removing 300 ft buffer for cannabis shops

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces City Council is considering removing a city ordinance that dictates where cannabis businesses can set up shop. On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council will meet and vote on removing the ordinance requiring cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops as well as residential neighborhoods.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

New Mexico lawmakers consider raising taxes on alcohol

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. CBS4 on your side spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso County can not issue $346M in certificates of obligations for hospital district

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The petition submitted last month against the issuance of $345 million in certificates of obligation for El Paso County Hospital District is valid. "The county commissioners can't move forward to issue those certificates of obligation because of that 5 percent of registered voters in the county have signed on to those petitions," Christina Sanchez, an assistant county attorney, said.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso could have direct flights to Mexico as soon as next summer

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso wants to reestablish direct flights to Mexico. City officials believe it would boost business and tourism in the area, while helping families reconnect with each other across the border. Sam Rodriguez, the director of El Paso International Airport, said...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Museum of History holds Hubble: The Space Telescope exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City El Paso Museum of History will host an out-of-this-world exhibit! Hubble: The Space Telescope. The exhibit will be on view beginning October 1. The Hubble traveling exhibition is a 2,200-square-foot interactive exhibit that immerses visitors in the magnificence and mystery of the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person critically injured after shooting in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting was reported in south-central El Paso Friday evening. The incident was reported at the intersection of Hueco Avenue and Cebada Street near the 3300 block of Montana. Police are talking to a man at the scene. The man appears to be in...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Game of the Week: Eastwood dominates Coronado on the road

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week six of high school football is the Eastwood Troopers versus the Coronado Thunderbirds. The Troopers (2-2) beat the Thunderbirds (1-4) on the road 49-14. Highlights. Coronado's Thomas Murray got the hand-off and ran it into the end...
EL PASO, TX

