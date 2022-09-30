Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
ACHI report highlights food deserts across Arkansas
In more than 1 in 4 census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019, according to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data. ACHI’s findings include:. In 26% of Arkansas census...
KATV
37 Arkansas farms to be inducted into the Arkansas Century Program
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture will induct 37 farms from 25 different counties into the Arkansas Century Program on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Arkansas State capital, According to a news release. The 37 farms are located in the following counties: Arkansas, Baxter, Benton,...
Five Arkansas billionaires on Forbes list of wealthiest Americans for 2022
The annual Forbes 400 list is out for 2022, with five Arkansans ranking among the wealthiest people in the United States.
Arkansas residents among most eager in US to move houses
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study has named Arkansas as the state with the third most residents who are wanting to move houses in 2022. Reasons residents might be interested in moving include rising home prices, inflation costs, and more. Texas Real Estate Source conducted the study,...
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
thv11.com
Arkansas pumpkin patches opening despite challenges
It's October, and many of us are thinking about Halloween. What better place to go than a pumpkin patch? But some challenges are threatening this holiday tradition.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas rice producers give largest-ever donation to fight hunger
Thursday is National Rice Day, and Arkansas rice growers, millers and producers have donated a record amount of their crop to help fight hunger in the state. The state’s rice industry typically donates the first products of the harvest season to food banks, with this year’s donation to the Arkansas Foodbank coming in at 214,000 pounds or 1.6 million servings.
KHBS
Venceremos opening center to help poultry workers
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Venceremos, a nonprofit out of Northwest Arkansas that started during the pandemic to help poultry workers in the Hispanic community, will open what they say is the first community center for poultry workers in the state. It will be located at 801 Turner Street in Springdale....
arkadelphian.com
Archeologist to share results of 2022 excavations in SW Arkansas
Dr. Carl Drexler, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s archeologist at the Southern Arkansas University Research Station, will present “Continuity and Change in Native and Settler Salt Production at the Holman Springs Site in Sevier County, Arkansas” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
KTLO
Governor looks to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK – I would like to talk about how we are expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in our state. First, to make driving electric vehicles in Arkansas a possibility for many, the infrastructure must be there to support it. We are working hard to make that happen.
Kait 8
Institution announces $2.6 million investment into several Northeast Arkansas projects
CLARKSDALE, Ms. (KAIT) – There are some ongoing projects in Northeast Arkansas that will be getting the extra help they need. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Delta Regional Authority announced an investment of $2,674,232 to help boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents.
A closer look at mental health aid available in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has given many of us time to get in touch with ourselves and realize that our mental health could use improvement— but what if the mental health assistance you're looking for isn't readily available?. That also raised the question of how likely...
talkbusiness.net
Mississippi River at 8th lowest level on record; Arkansas under high wildfire risk
Drought conditions have worsened throughout the Arkansas Delta and there will be impacts to farmers as the harvest season unfolds. The lack of rain has been so severe that the Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade and it is the eighth lowest level ever recorded for the river, National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Brown told Talk Business & Politics.
Colorado Officials Confirm Formerly Extinct State Fish Is Reproducing in the Wild
The greenback cutthroat trout dates back to the last ice age, when its ancestors migrated to the Yellowstone river basin, giving rise to the new species. Like many fish, mining, farming, overfishing, and hybridization contributed to a steady decline in population until eventually, the greenback was presumed extinct in 1937.
KTBS
Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two former executives of a Missouri health nonprofit have pleaded guilty to their roles in a corruption scheme that ensnared several Arkansas elected officials and lobbyists, federal prosecutors said. Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy charges arising from […]
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see steady decline over the past week
New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Thursday shows that active cases continued to trend down over the past week.
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge to appear in front of Supreme Court
Arkansas’ Attorney General’s office will lead in an argument against the state of Delaware before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
