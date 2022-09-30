ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 3

Related
talkbusiness.net

ACHI report highlights food deserts across Arkansas

In more than 1 in 4 census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019, according to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data. ACHI’s findings include:. In 26% of Arkansas census...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

37 Arkansas farms to be inducted into the Arkansas Century Program

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture will induct 37 farms from 25 different counties into the Arkansas Century Program on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Arkansas State capital, According to a news release. The 37 farms are located in the following counties: Arkansas, Baxter, Benton,...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas rice producers give largest-ever donation to fight hunger

Thursday is National Rice Day, and Arkansas rice growers, millers and producers have donated a record amount of their crop to help fight hunger in the state. The state’s rice industry typically donates the first products of the harvest season to food banks, with this year’s donation to the Arkansas Foodbank coming in at 214,000 pounds or 1.6 million servings.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Venceremos opening center to help poultry workers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Venceremos, a nonprofit out of Northwest Arkansas that started during the pandemic to help poultry workers in the Hispanic community, will open what they say is the first community center for poultry workers in the state. It will be located at 801 Turner Street in Springdale....
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Fresh Food#Healthy Food#Food Drink
arkadelphian.com

Archeologist to share results of 2022 excavations in SW Arkansas

Dr. Carl Drexler, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s archeologist at the Southern Arkansas University Research Station, will present “Continuity and Change in Native and Settler Salt Production at the Holman Springs Site in Sevier County, Arkansas” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

A closer look at mental health aid available in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has given many of us time to get in touch with ourselves and realize that our mental health could use improvement— but what if the mental health assistance you're looking for isn't readily available?. That also raised the question of how likely...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
talkbusiness.net

Mississippi River at 8th lowest level on record; Arkansas under high wildfire risk

Drought conditions have worsened throughout the Arkansas Delta and there will be impacts to farmers as the harvest season unfolds. The lack of rain has been so severe that the Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade and it is the eighth lowest level ever recorded for the river, National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Brown told Talk Business & Politics.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two former executives of a Missouri health nonprofit have pleaded guilty to their roles in a corruption scheme that ensnared several Arkansas elected officials and lobbyists, federal prosecutors said. Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy charges arising from […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?

A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy