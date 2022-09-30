Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Ashford’s LSU performance something to ‘build on moving forward’
The role of Robby Ashford in Auburn’s offense continued its metamorphosis Saturday. The dual-threat quarterback who sparked the Auburn ground game as part of a two-quarterback system through the first three weeks this season continued to go back to his legs in his first-ever start against Missouri last week. But against LSU, Auburn and Ashford took to the air.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn at Ole Miss gets 11 a.m. kickoff
It’ll be a morning game in Oxford as the SEC announced Monday that Auburn’s Oct. 15 game at Ole Miss will kick off at 11 a.m. The game will be carried on ESPN, getting the lead-in audience from the network’s popular College GameDay show. Ole Miss moved...
Opelika-Auburn News
LSU’s Brian Kelly thanks staff at East Alabama Medical Center after treating Sevyn Banks
After a scary injury early in the Auburn-LSU game Saturday, LSU senior Sevyn Banks was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center where he was treated and released before the end of the game. LSU head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday thanked the staff at EAMC for their work with...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn abysmal in second half again; shut out in second half in 30% of SEC games under Harsin
Auburn shut down in the second half again. Continuing a problem that has plagued Auburn throughout Bryan Harsin’s tenure, Auburn was held scoreless in the second half as LSU came back to win 21-17 on Saturday. Auburn led 17-0 before giving up 21 unanswered to LSU after halftime. Harsin’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: No woman no cry
Everything’s going to be alright. The people of Auburn — the persistent people of Auburn — striped the stadium. A father and a daughter with an orange-and-blue bow in her hair lined the railing on the ramp, expecting another wild LSU rivalry game and getting one. A husband helped his wife with a cane down the steps in section 11 before the game, and the fine people of Auburn cleared the way with a smile. The sun shined in Auburn, until the sun went down, when two students waved flags behind the tubas above the band, the American flag and the AU, during another raucous game under the lights in the loveliest village.
Opelika-Auburn News
Does Bryan Harsin think he'll last the season? 'That’s my job'
Auburn’s loss to LSU on Saturday night was more of the same from the program under Bryan Harsin. The Tigers gave up a 17-point lead and were held scoreless in the second half of the 21-17, continuing a trend that dates back a calendar year. Auburn has only generated 21 points — three touchdown’s worth — in its last eight second halves against Power Five teams; an average of 2.6 points per half while being outscored 104-21.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn falls to LSU after late turnovers
Auburn and LSU have been known for their theatrical matchups, and though there weren’t any earthquakes or gymnasium fires Saturday night, the latest installment lived up to its billing. Saturdays’ contest went in favor of the visitors — LSU holding on for a 21-17 win that snapped Auburn’s chance...
Opelika-Auburn News
'There's absolutely no losers': But Food Bank of East Alabama still wants to defend its Beat 'Bama Food Drive title
The Food Bank of East Alabama has kicked off its annual Beat 'Bama Food Drive, which will run until Nov. 17. Martha Henk, the food bank's executive director, said its supplies are depleted and many food banks across the country are also seeing empty shelves. “All food banks across the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Bryan Harsin's buyout: A look at the money for multiple scenarios
Every week it seems there’s a case being made for Auburn to part ways with Bryan Harsin. The opinions of the talking heads are the most direct examples. Paul Finebaum has said his piece times over and one former Alabama quarterback has alleged Harsin’s tenure already has an expiration date.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University presents 'Detroit '67,' its first play of the season
Auburn University is presenting a play that is unlike any other show they’ve done in the past. “Detroit ‘67” is the university’s first production of the 2022-23 season about sibling conflict as they share their recently inherited childhood home during times of social change. “This play...
Opelika-Auburn News
RIVALRY WIN: High-scoring Auburn High outruns Opelika
On Dec. 6, 1917, Auburn and Opelika squared off in football for the very first time. Auburn won 57-0 over Opelika, which was playing in its first game in program history. On Sept. 30, 2022, Auburn and Opelika squared off in football for the 97th time. Auburn won 51-29 over Opelika, which marked the first time since that initial meeting in which the Tigers scored 50-plus points on the Bulldogs — and tied the all-time series at 47-47-3.
Opelika-Auburn News
Saving the Best for big moments: Trick play helps turn Auburn High's win
Clyde Pittman says he isn’t a fan of catching touchdowns. Auburn High’s senior quarterback is much more familiar with running or throwing them, but the game-changing touchdown on Friday night was the kind he’s less familiar with. Place kicker Will Best, on the other hand, isn’t familiar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin gets hammered for Auburn 4th quarter offensive play call, loss vs. LSU
Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers blew a 17-point first-half lead against the LSU Tigers Saturday night. In fact, LSU scored 21-unanswered points to beat Auburn 21-17. However, Auburn had a great opportunity early in the fourth quarter to score points, but thanks to a questionable play-call, LSU got the ball back on an interception.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University unveils NPHC Legacy Plaza, 'the first physical landmark for any Black student organization on Auburn’s campus'
On Friday afternoon, Auburn University dedicated the National Pan-Hellenic Council Legacy Plaza, which features an open space and monuments dedicated to the nine African American fraternities and sororities on the Auburn campus that make up the NPHC. Often called the “Divine Nine,” the NPHC consists of five fraternities—Alpha Phi Alpha,...
mediafeed.org
How much does it really cost to attend Auburn University in Alabama?
Auburn University, located in Auburn, Alabama, is known for its strong football culture (go Tigers!). Auburn University tuition for 2021-22 is just slightly higher than the national average of $10,740 (for in-state students) at $11,826 per year. However, if you live out of state, that number rises to $31,986 per year, in contrast to $27,560 as the national average.
Opelika-Auburn News
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 82: Lost keys and a lame duck coach
Justin Lee and Adam Cole discuss Bryan Harsin’s contract and the inevitable change coming to Auburn football. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
Alabama man killed when car strikes tree, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, state troopers said. Victor A. Buchanan, 37, of Auburn, Alabama, was killed from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred at approximately 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Comments / 0