Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
CNY native living in Florida still without power after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, FL — A Central New York man who is now living in Sarasota, Florida is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Deciding to ride out the storm with his daughter, Brian Honeywell is grateful his home was not seriously impacted by the storm. On the down side,...
Don’t Speed! You’ll Likely Get Pulled Over By Police At These 19 Central New York Spots
Oh man, we all have those memorable stories of being pulled over by the police. For me, I got pulled over once running an "orange" light that was definitely red because I needed to go to the bathroom. Another time, I was on my way home from a work event and was going a liiiiiittle bit too fast.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
New York state marching band rankings week 4: Who’s hitting their strides midseason?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A little more than halfway through the 2022 marching band season, several teams in each division are locking in ahead of the state championship show on Oct. 30 in Syracuse University’s JMA Dome. No school is flexing its muscle more than Cicero-North Syracuse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Remnants of Hurricane Ian will barely miss CNY today
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be a close call for CNY as Ian moves slowly inland and northward. Here's a look at the path that Hurricane Ian took over the past week. (See PHOTO GALLERY) Saturday morning, the center of the remnants of Hurricane Ian sit...
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
WKTV
Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota
Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
cnycentral.com
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
Police Chopper in Upstate Flies Over Secret Pot Field – Man Arrested!
Colonie Man Arrested after State Police Flew Over his Pot Field. A man in Upstate New York was arrested last week when a State Police helicopter located a large number of pot plants growing in a field right here in the Capital Region. While the perception of marijuana and marijuana...
You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State
You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
Farm Closing Creamery Putting End to Some of Best Cheese in CNY
Some of the best cheese in Central New York will soon be no more. One farm will stop processing in the next few months so you may want to stock up. The creamery and farm store is closing at Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell have decided to call it quits. "Over the years we have accomplished so much, learned so many new things, and met so many wonderful people. We are grateful for all of it."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
Fulton Mayor Announces Police Campaign To Enforce New York State Crosswalk Law
FULTON – The city of Fulton Police Department will be ramping up efforts to enforce the New York state law that says motorists must stop when a pedestrian is in a crosswalk, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis. This will be a...
Temperatures dipping to near freezing; frost heading to CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Temperatures are forecasts to dip almost below freezing and bring frost to Central New York to start the week, according to the National Weather Service. A frost advisory has been issued across the region starting overnight and lasting until 9 a.m. Monday, weather officials said. Temperatures will drop to 35 to 32 degrees, officials said.
cnycentral.com
Gardening Update: Berries with Carol's dog Bailey at the Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features her pup Bailey has they discuss different types of berries in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette....
cnycentral.com
Comptroller audit shows broken promises from NYS on broadband access for residents
New York — Former New York State Governor Cuomo launched a $500 million dollar program in 2015 to get broadband access to people who needed it. But a recent audit from the state's top financial watchdog shows it fell short of its goal. In Madison County, there's frustration over...
mymalonetelegram.com
Heating with wood this winter
I need to preface this article by assuring readers that, contrary to what many people are saying, New York state is not considering passing legislation that would prohibit burning wood or woody biomass products (pellets, scrap wood, sawmill and forest residues) at this time. There is a draft-plan, however, in which the state Climate Action Council’s advisory panel sets out scenarios for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with overall wood use decreasing within that time frame.
nypressnews.com
How to Check Unclaimed Funds in New York
Need quick cash? Who doesn’t, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller’s office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people’s “lost money” — and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily.
Comments / 0