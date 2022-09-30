ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Update: Demolition of former Lakeside Inn and Casino begins (Watch)

STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the former Lakeside Inn & Casino began at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the Lakeside Inn began this spring with ancillary buildings coming down, but the main structure alongside U.S. Highway 50 is set to be demolished on Monday, officials said.
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sunday Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dry and warm conditions persist through this week. Reno will see temperatures in the mid 80′s and light breezes. A wonderful week to get outside and enjoy Northern Nevada!
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Oct. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Always bring a grain of salt to any answer the Clampers give you. Like, for instance, when you ask who won the coffin races on Saturday. They didn’t. Main Street took a photo finish over CV Flyte at the competition held as part of the Fall Fest in Gardnerville.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sierra View Library to temporarily close next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will be temporarily closing the Sierra View Library starting Oct. 10 for planned renovations. The library will be closed until February of 2023. Funding for the renovations was provided through a partnership Washoe County, Washoe County Library System, and the Reno Town Mall. No...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Reno near City Plaza Sunday. A second victim suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments. The shooting was reported at 4:20 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Alley. Reno Police say everyone involved...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City road report for October 2 to 9, 2022

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. Challenger Way between College Parkway and Hot Springs Road will be closed, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work. Overland Street between Voltaire Street and Cochise Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m....
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Victorian Avenue reopens Sunday morning

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -SUNDAY UPDATE: The Sparks Poice Department announced Victorian Avenue has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department announced Victorian Avenue in downtown Sparks will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning due to concerns about street racing and sideshows. The closure begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday....
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon

Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Free meals for kids during Fall Break

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School is out for kids in the Washoe County School District, but they can still get free meals through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Fall Break Kids Cafe. “It’s really important to get the kids the food they need, so we want to make...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daniel Leyva Sunday on charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm after he allegedly hit a girl with a car during a sideshow street takeover. Police said they went to the area of South McCarran Boulevard and Lakeside...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Muralist painting way across country

On Thursday, artist Cheyenne Renee Marcus was putting the final touches on the new mural greeting visitors to Main Street Gardnerville. Marcus, 22, painted the mural as part of her 50 murals in 50 states project that she began in April. The Main Street mural at Gardnerville Station is No....
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

BLM finishes up wild horse gather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management concluded a wild horse gather last Friday. The agency gathered around 863 wild horses from public lands. Around 40 mares will be treated with a fertility control drug and be released back into the Calico Complex at a later date. The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Van Sickle Bi-State Park to close Wednesday for gondola work

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Van Sickle Bi-State Park will be temporarily closed this week as Heavenly Mountain Resort shifts from summer operations to preparing the gondola for the winter season. The park that straddles both California and Nevada will be closed from Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Friday, Oct....
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Nevada Appeal

I-580 in Carson City to close briefly on Sunday

Interstate 580 in north Carson City will close briefly on Sunday, Oct. 2 so NV Energy crews can work on the overhead 120-kilovolt power line that crosses the freeway in that area. Nevada Department of Transportation officials say three 20-minute closures are planned between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. that...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV

