TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 3-9): ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘A Friend of the Family’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 3-9.
‘Firefly Lane’ to Return for Super-Sized Second & Final Season at Netflix

Firefly Lane is finally setting a return date for its long-awaited second season, which will officially be the show’s last at Netflix. After debuting with 10 episodes in 2021, the series will make its Season 2 return on Friday, December 2. Unlike the first season, however, super-sized Season 2 will arrive in two parts with Part 1 including Episodes 1 through 9, and Part 2 featuring Episodes 10 through 16. The second half of the farewell run will launch sometime in 2023.
Which ‘Yellowstone’ Character Is Your Montana Match? (QUIZ)

If you’re as obsessed with Yellowstone as we are, then chances are you can’t get enough of the complicated relationships (both in and outside of the Dutton family). The Paramount Network drama, entering its fifth season on November 13, follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.
H.E.R. 'so excited' to play Belle

H.E.R. is "so excited" to play Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'. The 25-year-old singer will portray the beloved Disney princess in ABC's forthcoming live action/ animated special 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' and though she teased the programme will "stay true" to the original movie, she's also keen to add a "fresh twist" to the character.
Olivia Cooke had 'full mental breakdown'

Olivia Cooke had a "full mental breakdown" when she was 22. The 'House of the Dragon' actress went through an "awful" period in 2016 but refused to take a break and credits filming 'Ready Player One' and 'Thoroughbreds' while going through her struggles as a welcome distraction. She recalled: “It...
Christina Hall wipes son from reality shows and social media amid custody row

Christina Hall will no longer feature her son Hudson in her reality TV shows or on her social media pages. The 39-year-old TV star has been going through a bitter custody dispute with her ex Ant Anstead over care of their two-year-old son and were recently reported to be taking their case to mediation in a bid to resolve their issues - now Christina has hit out at her former partner on Instagram and revealed she's wiping their little boy from her public profiles.
Beyonce hails 'visionary' sister Solange after she makes history

Beyonce has called her sister Solange Knowles a "visionary" after she became the first African American woman to compose music for the New York City Ballet. The pop star took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her sibling holding a large bunch of flowers - and Beyonce revealed she is celebrating Solange's historic accomplishment after she was brought on board to collaboration with the dance company for its 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala.
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American activist and actress, dead at 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress and activist who made history when she declined the Best Actor Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, has died at the age of 75. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced her death on Monday in a post shared on Twitter. Keep...
ABC, ESPN, and Other Disney Channels Restored on Dish and Sling TV

UPDATE (10/3/2022):. Dish and Sling TV customers are sure to be thrilled as the providers restored access to Disney-owned TV channels which had been disabled over the weekend. Disney and Dish have reportedly come to an agreement for the time being, according to Deadline, after a dispute led to the networks including ABC, ESPN, FX, Nat Geo, and Disney Channel going dark at midnight on September 30. “We have reached a handshake agreement with DISH/Sling TV, which properly reflects fair market value and terms for The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled content,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in a statement shared by Deadline. “As a result, we are pleased to restore our portfolio of networks on a temporary basis while both parties work to finalize a new deal.”
Andrew Lloyd Webber to transfer his 'Cinderella' to Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Lloyd Webber is saying goodbye to his last remaining show on Broadway and welcoming another. The musical theater icon announced Monday that his retooled version of “Cinderella” will land in New York at the Imperial Theatre in February with new songs, a new leading lady and a new title.
