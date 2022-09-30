UPDATE (10/3/2022):. Dish and Sling TV customers are sure to be thrilled as the providers restored access to Disney-owned TV channels which had been disabled over the weekend. Disney and Dish have reportedly come to an agreement for the time being, according to Deadline, after a dispute led to the networks including ABC, ESPN, FX, Nat Geo, and Disney Channel going dark at midnight on September 30. “We have reached a handshake agreement with DISH/Sling TV, which properly reflects fair market value and terms for The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled content,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in a statement shared by Deadline. “As a result, we are pleased to restore our portfolio of networks on a temporary basis while both parties work to finalize a new deal.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO