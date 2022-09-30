Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Warren County motorcycle crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Anthony Kinney, 61, was driving westbound on SR 73 when he traveled off the right side of the...
Fox 19
1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
Juvenile in critical condition after crash involving semi in Cold Spring
A two-vehicle accident involving a semi-tractor trailer and a SUV left one juvenile in critical condition, Sunday evening in Cold Spring.
Fox 19
Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Warren County crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 in Wayne Township. Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was operating a...
WLWT 5
OSHP: Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened Sunday afternoon on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Troopers say a man, 61-year-old Anthony Kinney, was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle when he traveled...
Fox 19
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to a Pontius Avenue house around 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Springdale due to a crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported with traffic cameras near the OH-747 exit at 7:53 a.m. Police are...
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Fox 19
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 6-week-old baby is wanted by police, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges after the infant died on June 22 due to co-sleeping, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced last month.
WLWT 5
Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Police investigate North Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
WLWT 5
Crash blocks two lanes on I-471 in Southgate
SOUTHGATE, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked after a crash on northbound I-471 in Southgate, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported using traffic cameras near the US-27 exit at 9:14 a.m. Delays are...
One burglar stabbed, another injured during Cleves burglary
During a follow-up investigation, it was found that Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Ray Otto, 19, had forced their way inside the home.
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Suspect allegedly steals car, leads police on foot pursuit at Monroe Premium Outlets parking lot
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - Monroe police released a video Sunday showing a suspect leading officers on a foot pursuit at the Premium Outlets after they received a report of a stolen vehicle. On Aug. 20, police were called to the mall parking lot after the victim reported their car stolen....
WLWT 5
Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was flown to UC Medical Center with serious injuries after he was struck by three cars Saturday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmain McGuffey confirmed. The crash occurred in the 11700 block of U.S. 42 when a driver of a Kia Soul attempted to turn...
Fox 19
Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was indicted on felonious assault and endangering children charges after allegedly using her dog to attack a 6-year-old girl. The charges against Cassie Thierauf, 38, stem from an incident that happened on Aug. 25 at a Lebanon home, according to court documents from Warren County.
WLWT 5
Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
