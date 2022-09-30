ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Fox 19

1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Warren County crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 in Wayne Township. Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was operating a...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

OSHP: Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened Sunday afternoon on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Troopers say a man, 61-year-old Anthony Kinney, was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle when he traveled...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to a Pontius Avenue house around 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Springdale due to a crash

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported with traffic cameras near the OH-747 exit at 7:53 a.m. Police are...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 6-week-old baby is wanted by police, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges after the infant died on June 22 due to co-sleeping, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Police investigate North Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash blocks two lanes on I-471 in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked after a crash on northbound I-471 in Southgate, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported using traffic cameras near the US-27 exit at 9:14 a.m. Delays are...
SOUTHGATE, KY
WLWT 5

Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was indicted on felonious assault and endangering children charges after allegedly using her dog to attack a 6-year-old girl. The charges against Cassie Thierauf, 38, stem from an incident that happened on Aug. 25 at a Lebanon home, according to court documents from Warren County.
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH

