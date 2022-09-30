Read full article on original website
KTVL
Anderson Butte fire now 100% contained at 25.5 acres
RUCHE — Updated Oct. 3 at 11:07 a.m.:. Overnight, firefighters were able to contain the Anderson Butte fire, located on Bureau of Land Management land roughly seven miles south of Jacksonville. The blaze was stopped at 25.5 acres, the Oregon Department of Forestry said in a release. No homes...
Youth crews help protect homes from wildfire thanks to state-funded training
Lindsay Nava hauled branches up a long wooded driveway near Grants Pass under the burning midday sun on Tuesday. Her blonde hair, tucked into braids and bound back with a bandana, poked out from underneath her orange hard hat while she felled trees and limbs, building a pile to turn into wood chips.
KTVL
Fire crews respond to grassfire along Redwood Highway near Kerby
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry quickly responded and put out an estimated quarter-acre grassfire along Redwood Highway in Kerby this afternoon. After the fire began, ODF wrote on Facebook that several engines were on scene and aggressively attacking the fire and more crews were...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Hwy 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled out onto Hwy 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small (36) of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small (32) of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. Dustin Small sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Matthew Small was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dionne was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital also. Hwy 234 was affected for approximately 4 hours while OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights and ODOT.
KDRV
OSP is investigating intoxication in fatal weekend crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- An Oregon man is dead and two other men injured from a weekend crash on Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) investigation intends to determine whether intoxication is a contributing factor to a Friday crash involving a pickup and two motorcycles. It says 36-year-old Dustin Small of Pendleton died in the crash and 32-year-old Matthew Small of Gresham was hospitalized.
KTVL
Beaver dams could help reduce wildfire risk in Siskiyou County
Officials say the aquatic mammals could be an added benefit to wildfire mitigation in the Northstate. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has received over $3 million in funding as a part of continued beaver dam restoration projects. In a press release last week, the department said it is...
KTVL
Gas prices in Medford rose 53 cents this past week
MEDFORD — In the last week, the average price of gas in Medford has risen 53.2 cents per gallon, spiking the cost of fuel up to 73.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.61/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel decreased...
KTVL
36-year-old dies in crash involving two motorcycles and truck on Highway 234
JACKSON COUNTY — A 36-year-old motorcycle rider is dead after a truck turned onto Highway 234 from Old Sams Valley Road and crashed with his motorcycle and another that was driving westbound Friday night. "Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled...
mybasin.com
BLM Klamath Falls Field Office Campgrounds Entering the Off-Season
LAKEVIEW, Ore. — While the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLMs) Gerber Recreation Area remains open year-round, the area will be entering off-season starting Oct. 14, 2022. During the off-season, no amenities are provided, such as drinking water, trash collection, and there will be no camp host on duty; however, camping is FREE. The gates to Horse Camp will be closed on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDRV
City of Medford responds to plaintiff's civil lawsuit claims
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The City of Medford has a response this weekend for a woman suing the City. April Fonseca, also known as April Ehrlich, is one of ten people arrested in Hawthorne Park when closed to the public for sanitation, cleaning and inspection on September 22, 2020. The City notes that Fonseca's civil case claims her arrest was unlawful.
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
KTVL
Fort Vannoy Farms is hosting its 13th annual Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch
GRANTS PASS — As some farms struggle with the ongoing drought and rollercoaster effects that came with the pandemic, one Southern Oregon has been able to stay afloat and host its 13th annual Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. “We started this agritourism, is what it’s generically called, on the...
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County endures one of its worst summers in California's 'fire year'
With nine months of the year in the rearview mirror, 2022 has been unusual for wildland fires in Shasta County, which stands in stark contrast to Siskiyou County to the north, which endured a deadly summer of fires. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 555 acres had burned in Shasta County...
KTVL
Mill Fire victim laid to rest in Weed on Thursday afternoon
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — One of the two women killed in the Mill Fire in Weed was laid to rest this afternoon. After a service earlier in the day, family members and friends gathered at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery where Gloria Glover was buried. She was one of...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/28 – Grants Pass Felony Animal Neglect Case Broadens, Fire at Scrapyard in North Medford
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On September 21, 2022, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the business location for Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street in Grants Pass. During that warrant, thirteen neglected dogs were located that had no food or water in poor living conditions.
capradio.org
Oregon Shakespeare Festival focuses on expansion – but is not without its critics
After two years of pandemic closures, audiences are back at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Founded in 1935, it is one of the oldest and largest non-profit theaters in the country. But things aren't the same as they were during the pre-pandemic 2019 season. The audience now wears masks even during...
Klamath Falls, October 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
mybasin.com
C2 Cattle Ranch late archery deer hunt drawing now open
Eagle Point, Ore. – C2 Cattle Company is again offering five lucky archery deer hunters the chance to hunt the Rogue Unit late archery deer season (Nov. 12 – Dec. 4) on their ranch. Registration closes Oct. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ODFW conducts an Oct. 11 drawing and...
