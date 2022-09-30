The last 2-plus years have thrown even the most seasoned warehouse management professionals for a loop, especially from an inventory optimization perspective. After all, how could anyone possibly plan and optimize inventory when faced with a once-in-a-lifetime perfect storm of supply chain chaos? Combine “always-there” challenges such as geopolitical instability in various corners of the globe and the occasional poor harvest, throw in an unprecedented pandemic and escalating trade wars, and that means that the already-delicate dance of optimizing inventory now requires supply chain experts to plan and respond with more agility and confidence than ever before.

