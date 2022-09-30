Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Crossing the Border: Managing Regulatory & Supply Chain Disruptions
Over the past decade, trade between the U.S. and Mexico has grown exponentially. After a tumultuous 2020 and 2021, freight volumes between them continue to rise, with $82.1B in freight moving across the border in May 2022 alone. This represents a 26.3% increase over May 2021. Shippers have always known that cross-border freight is a critical part of the global supply chain but now it’s clearer than ever before.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
AI for Warehouse Management: Getting Ahead of Supply Chain Challenges
The last 2-plus years have thrown even the most seasoned warehouse management professionals for a loop, especially from an inventory optimization perspective. After all, how could anyone possibly plan and optimize inventory when faced with a once-in-a-lifetime perfect storm of supply chain chaos? Combine “always-there” challenges such as geopolitical instability in various corners of the globe and the occasional poor harvest, throw in an unprecedented pandemic and escalating trade wars, and that means that the already-delicate dance of optimizing inventory now requires supply chain experts to plan and respond with more agility and confidence than ever before.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
“Uncertainty” is Key Theme of 2022
Naturally, anyone who is involved in the international shipping industry will look for ways to create a greater sense of certainty in their lives. The shipping industry is extremely reliant on having consistent sources of verified data—shipping costs, fuel costs, international shipping codes and many other variables will all directly affect whether a particular shipping endeavor is profitable or not.
