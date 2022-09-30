ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ríos dominates in Charlotte FC shutout against Philadelphia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Karol Swiderski led Charlotte FC into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday after a two-goal outing against the Chicago Fire. But the star of the match would end up being Daniel Ríos as the black and blue blanked Philly, earning double the points in this win than when Union first bested Charlotte.
Panthers drop to 1-3 after home loss to the Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers dropped another game on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals after failing to put together any kind of offensive production for most of the game. Carolina lost to the Cardinals 26-16 at home in a poor showing. The team's lone highlight came in the...
Should schools in the Carolinas consider 4-day weeks?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's be honest: Most of us would love to have a shorter week, especially our kids. Now, more schools across the country are turning to four-day weeks. Hundreds of districts nationwide have moved to four-day weeks, citing teacher shortages and flexibility, but the results aren't even across the board. Should schools in the Carolinas consider a shorter week?
