Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon Climber Becomes Disoriented, Prompting Air and Ground Rescue Efforts
An experienced Oregon climber was forced to call 911 for help on Friday when she became disoriented while descending the South Sister peak. The woman had made this same descent multiple times before. According to KTVZ, the 61-year-old climber, formerly from Bend, OR, had submitted the mountain’s hikers’ trail several...
KVAL
Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
Two-month-old Cedar Creek Fire tops 120K acres as east wind returns; now 27% contained
Two months after being ignited by lightning, the Cedar Creek Fire has burned more than 120,000 acres and has reached 27% containment by a decreasing force of more than 1,000 firefighters. The post Two-month-old Cedar Creek Fire tops 120K acres as east wind returns; now 27% contained appeared first on KTVZ.
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
kptv.com
Dangerous marine toxins forces closure of all Oregon razor clamming
OREGON COAST (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Agriculture has paused all razor clam harvesting along the entire Oregon coast. Officials say recent lab results are indicating marine biotoxin domoic acids are exceeding allowed limits. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said on Friday in addition to the...
newschoolbeer.com
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
KVAL
Eugene Police bring back party patrols for new school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says with the new school year in session for the University of Oregon, it's bringing back party patrols to enforce Eugene's social host ordinance and curtail unruly gatherings. Police say the patrols will focus on illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Red Cross seeks more Oregon volunteers in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Red Cross Cascades, which covers Oregon and Southwest Washington, says it needs more disaster relief volunteers. It comes after the region has sent people to Florida and Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross Cascades says it has sent at least 30 people to Florida so far...
opb.org
Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates say Measure 110 isn’t working
Many Oregonians like to view themselves as progressive trailblazers. But Measure 110 has some gubernatorial candidates suggesting the state has beaten a path to the edge of a bottomless pit. The pioneering drug decriminalization measure passed comfortably in 2020 with the following goal: That by focusing less on penalizing drug...
Rare Bird Rescued From Oregon’s Rum Creek Wildfire
An incredibly rare leucistic red-tailed hawk is recovering after officials rescued it from Oregon’s Rum… The post Rare Bird Rescued From Oregon’s Rum Creek Wildfire appeared first on Outsider.
KVAL
Two-story house fire on E. 12th Avenue closes streets to traffic
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area of 11th to 12th Avenues, from Pearl Street to Mill Street due to a house fire. Eugene Springfield Fire reports that the fire was in a two-story house. All of the occupants of the home evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’
On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/29 – Structure Fire in Illinois Valley, Jacksonville and Applegate Area Phone Service Under State Investigation
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 9/28/2022 12:42:09; Structure Fire; 91xx HOLLAND LOOP RD, Cave Junction; ROBINSON CORNER RD / CAVES HWY. Illinois Valley Fire District, Rural Metro Fire,...
nbc16.com
Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
elkhornmediagroup.com
Multiple Ongoing Wolf Depredation Investigations in Eastern Oregon
UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) September 26, 2022 – Union County B (Palmer Junction Area) General Situation and Animal Information: On 9/24/22, a herder found an 80 lb. dead lamb in a private commercial timber land allotment. Hide and tissue was missing from the hindquarters, but the carcass was otherwise intact. It was estimated that the sheep died approximately 72 hours prior to the investigation.
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
kezi.com
New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
Comments / 0