20 Rocky Mountain College prepares for tough road test at Montana Western

montanarightnow.com
Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
No explanation offered for abrupt Fuel Fitness closings
A Former Fuel Fitness worker expressed shock Monday in the wake of the abrupt permanent closings of the fitness centers in Helena and Butte. The closings came to light Sunday. The windows and doors of both locations were covered in wood sheathing over the weekend. Holes were cut out for security camera surveillance.
