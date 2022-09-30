ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Carlos Correa on future with Twins: 'If they want my product, they've just got to come get it'

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6Fxe_0iFyVX3i00
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sitting nine games back from the final wild-card spot in the American League, the Minnesota Twins are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

While the Twins look toward the future, they might have to prepare to move on without starting shortstop Carlos Correa.

The two-time All-Star inked a three-year, $105 million free-agent deal with the Twins ahead of the 2022 season. However, the 27-year-old can opt out of the contract's final two years and become an unrestricted free agent this winter.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Correa all but announced his plan to do just that at season's end. Though, he made it clear what the Twins have to do to keep him around.

"When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something, I get it," Correa said. "I ask how much it costs and I buy it. So, if you really want something, you just go get it. I'm the product here. If they want my product, they just gotta come get it."

If Correa hits the open market again this offseason, he's bound to have plenty of suitors. Before signing with the Twins last offseason, several teams reportedly had interest, including the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs.

Through 130 games, Correa is slashing .287/.363/.463 and is second on the Twins in runs (68), hits (143), home runs (21), RBI (61) and walks (59).

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Calls Shohei Ohtani one of the Most Talented Ever

Shohei Ohtani is the most unbelievable player in baseball. His 2022 campaign has been even better than 2021, in which he was named the unanimous American League MVP. The fact that Ohtani's on a team that hasn't been in playoff contention since June has definitely kept his numbers somewhat under the radar. But his 7.2 no-hit innings on Thursday night got everyone talking about him as the season comes to a close.
MLB
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Uncertainty looms with Astros' leadership despite success

The Astros wrapped up the top seed in the American League Friday night, having already secured 102 wins. It’s Houston’s second straight AL West title and third playoff appearance in as many years under general manager James Click and skipper Dusty Baker. The Astros have advanced at least as far as the AL Championship Series in each of the past two seasons, and the AL road to the World Series will again run through Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Yardbarker

‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason

The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The American League#The Baltimore Orioles#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling

Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders sucks for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos would have held the top spot in the AFC West if they'd found a way to win on Sunday in Las Vegas, but, instead, they let the game slip through their hands, 32-23. Worse yet, the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

43K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy