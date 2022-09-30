Carlos Correa on future with Twins: 'If they want my product, they've just got to come get it'

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sitting nine games back from the final wild-card spot in the American League, the Minnesota Twins are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

While the Twins look toward the future, they might have to prepare to move on without starting shortstop Carlos Correa.

The two-time All-Star inked a three-year, $105 million free-agent deal with the Twins ahead of the 2022 season. However, the 27-year-old can opt out of the contract's final two years and become an unrestricted free agent this winter.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Correa all but announced his plan to do just that at season's end. Though, he made it clear what the Twins have to do to keep him around.

"When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something, I get it," Correa said. "I ask how much it costs and I buy it. So, if you really want something, you just go get it. I'm the product here. If they want my product, they just gotta come get it."

If Correa hits the open market again this offseason, he's bound to have plenty of suitors. Before signing with the Twins last offseason, several teams reportedly had interest, including the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs.

Through 130 games, Correa is slashing .287/.363/.463 and is second on the Twins in runs (68), hits (143), home runs (21), RBI (61) and walks (59).