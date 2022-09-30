Contra Costa County lifts health orders that expanded COVID-19 testing access early in pandemic

Read full article on original website
Health Plan of San Joaquin announces $15 million investment to address homelessness
A local health plan program is investing approximately $15 million to build up shelters and housing projects in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties to address homelessness, Health Plan of San Joaquin announced Thursday. Health Plan of San Joaquin, which serves over 400,000 Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the area, will allocate funds...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
Narrowly-divided Antioch council officially enacts ordinance limiting rent increases
The Antioch City Council has officially passed its rent stabilization ordinance, waiving a second reading usually necessary to make such new policy official. In front of another packed house of supporters at its Sept. 27 meeting, the council again voted 3-2 in favor, with Mayor Pro Tem Michael Barbanica and Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting.
AC Transit to drop onboard mask mandate
The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in recent weeks, although riders will still be encouraged to wear a mask if they choose to do so.
Fentanyl forum: San Joaquin County town hall seeks to educate community on opioid crisis
San Joaquin County officials will host a town hall meeting Monday, Oct. 3, in Stockton to educate youth and families about the dangers of fentanyl, a crisis impacting the community. The virtual and in-person fentanyl awareness meeting will be held at the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Wentworth Education...
Faith-based group helping Bay Area churches convert unused land into affordable housing
Church-owned properties are becoming a potential solution to Bay Area’s ongoing housing crisis through program and funding support. Last month, LISC Bay Area, an organization focused on community improvement, shared progress and expansion of its Faith and Housing program and announced a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help Bay Area churches convert underutilized land into affordable homes.
Serial filer of disability lawsuits alleged to be feigning blindness
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not “legally blind” as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in...
UC Berkeley parents fed up with student safety at residence halls
Parents are angry and fed up with the lack of safety for their children at residence halls at University of California at Berkeley, one of the world’s premier schools. Trespassers are getting into the residence halls, prompting some parents to organize to hire security, said a parent who attended a safety meeting Thursday with university officials. The parent Kimberly Plummer has a 17-year-old daughter attending UC Berkeley and living in the residence hall.
UC Berkeley researchers working on low-cost way to keep water safe in rural communities
Researchers at University of California, Berkeley found that the drinking water at a state prison and its surrounding rural areas contained potentially dangerous levels of arsenic in recent years. The study, published last week in Environmental Health Perspectives, looked at two decades worth of water quality data from Kern Valley...
Mill Valley fire agencies considering merger, will hold public meeting to discuss process
City and fire officials are considering consolidating the Mill Valley Fire Department into the Southern Marin Fire Protection District. Alongside the Southern Marin district’s fire chief, Mill Valley’s assistant city manager will file a request on Oct. 3 for the City Council and the Southern Marin Fire District’s board of directors to apply for the annexation of the local fire department.
‘Fatal to fish’: Valley Water sued by watchdog group alleging poor environmental practices
Bay Area environmental watchdog San Francisco Baykeeper has filed suit against the Santa Clara Valley Water District for allegedly violating the California Constitution and the Fish and Game Code through its water management practices. “Valley Water has failed for years to manage its waters in a manner that protects fish...
Sonoma County loosens restrictions on camping in some public spaces
Sonoma County will allow overnight camping in some public spaces after the county’s Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments. The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed.
Integrating Bay Area public transit moving slow but steady, report says
Bay Area transit agencies are making slow but steady progress toward a seamless system that puts users first. That’s according to a recent report—authored by Seamless Bay Area, SPUR, Bay Area Council, TransForm, Silicon Valley Leadership Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley—that examines factors like cost and accessibility for transit agencies including VTA, BART and Caltrain. It marks the one-year anniversary of the Transformation Action Plan, which lays out 27 ways to revamp public transit across the region’s 27 agencies.
Fourteen people died on San Jose streets so far in September
Santa Clara County might see another record breaking year in homeless deaths, with 14 people dying on the streets in September alone. As of Friday, 167 unhoused people have died in Santa Clara County this year—roughly 73 percent of them died in San Jose, according to county’s data. The number is following an alarming trend the region has seen in the last decade.
Livermore City Council plans to take a shot at gun buybacks, offering gifts for participants
The Livermore City Council has endorsed a police-organized gun buyback program that would give gun owners $100 gift cards in exchange for firearms with no questions asked. The event would likely be hosted by a local faith-based organization and occur in October or November. The city would provide $10,000 in buyback funding for the first event. Livermore police would handle the weapons, which would be destroyed in a timely fashion, unless the gun is determined to be evidence in a crime.
120 years and counting: San Mateo High to host public event for milestone anniversary
One of the Bay Area’s most iconic high schools will be celebrating its 120th anniversary in October. The community is invited to a celebration to mark the 120th year of San Mateo High School and the San Mateo Union High School District on Saturday, Oct. 8. The day’s festivities...
DA Jenkins names former San Mateo County prosecutor to SF Innocence Commission seat
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has appointed her first member of the Innocence Commission, an independent advisory group that investigates wrongful convictions of the innocent. Jenkins announced Julia Cervantes — former prosecutor in San Mateo County, San Francisco and Brooklyn — will act as a liaison between the district...
Sonoma, Marin counties forge partnership to improve farming, reduce carbon emissions
Sonoma and Marin counties will soon launch a partnership program that supports farmers initiating climate-friendly practices designed to create an exchange of climate-smart agricultural products between the two counties. Announced earlier this month, the counties are set to receive up to $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships...
Vallejo Waterfront Weekend festival offers a variety of entertainment by land, air and sea
How often do you get a chance to soar aloft in a hot air balloon, take a kayak tour of the waterfront or watch Filipino martial arts warriors wielding fighting sticks, all at the same festival on the same weekend?. The answer: Only once a year, at the annual Vallejo...
NVTA makes a Bee Line to carbonless future, begins service using zero-emission buses
Residents of Yountville and St. Helena in Napa County can now ride zero-emission buses, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority announced. The Yountville Bee Line is a new, zero-emission bus featuring a bee design. It will provide free and on-demand service within the town of Yountville, maintaining the same service lines as the old Yountville Trolley.
