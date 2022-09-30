Contra Costa County lifts health orders that expanded COVID-19 testing access early in pandemic

The Livermore City Council has endorsed a police-organized gun buyback program that would give gun owners $100 gift cards in exchange for firearms with no questions asked. The event would likely be hosted by a local faith-based organization and occur in October or November. The city would provide $10,000 in buyback funding for the first event. Livermore police would handle the weapons, which would be destroyed in a timely fashion, unless the gun is determined to be evidence in a crime.

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO