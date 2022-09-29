ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

Sunday Morning DUI Rollover Injures 2 near Basin City

Drinking and driving often result in 'bad' results. Around 6:50 AM Sunday, October 2nd, Franklin County Deputies responded to a report of a single-car rollover crash near the intersection of Elbow and Sagehill Roads, about four miles north of Basin City. The two occupants only sustained minor injuries, the car...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Motorcyclist arrested for trying to elude police

MILTON-FREEWATER – A Milton-Freewater police officer patrolling the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue at 2:19 a.m. Sunday observed Clarence George Calvin Gunter, 41, of Walla Walla operating a motorcycle failing to obey a stop sign. When the officer tried to pull the motorcycle over, Gunter would not yield and took off at a high-rate of speed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Richland, WA
Big Country News

2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting

NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
NEW MEADOWS, ID
KIMA TV

Zillah home invasion suspect in custody

ZILLAH -- Police have arrested Jason S Moss who was wanted for a Zillah home invasion robbery on Sept. 7, 2022. The Zillah Police Department say he was arrested in Buena, Washington. The US Marshal's service, Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Violent Crimes Task force all assisted...
ZILLAH, WA
NEWStalk 870

New Scam Uses Pasco PD!

A number of residents alerted the Pasco Police Department about text messages containing a link to buy a T-shirt promoting the Pasco PD. Pasco PD responded via their Facebook page about the T-shirt and also included a graphic showing the sales pitch and the shirt. The department was quick to...
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richland Police#Bcso#Kepr
NEWStalk 870

Heroes Welcome in Walla Walla For Injured WSP Trooper

(Walla Walla, WA) -- Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. received a hero's welcome when he arrived home in Walla Walla on Sunday. Atkinson was wounded in the face and hands when he was shot by a suspect. He drove himself to a hospital and then was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he underwent several surgeries. When he arrived in Walla Walla, a large American flag was hanging from two raised fire truck ladders and he got a police escort. Residents lined the streets. Atkinson will continue his recovery in his home town. The suspect in the shooting is being held on a million dollars bail.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
elkhornmediagroup.com

Welcome Trooper Atkinson home

News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Richland Suspect Threatens with Machete at Skate Park

A suspect has been arrested on what Richland Police say is a weapon violation. The suspect threatened a person at the skate park with a machete. Richland Police say the initial report came in around 10:25 PM Tuesday night, when a man called to report he'd been threatened by another at the Richland Skate Park, located at 1185 Carondelet Drive.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Suspicious Package Found at Walla Walla Police

(Walla Walla, WA) --A suspicious package found outside of Walla Walla Police Headquarters forced the shut down of it's lobby Friday morning. Authorities say this happened around 8:00am when an officer found a package on a mailbox just off the public lobby entrance. After further examination, the Richland Police Bomb Squad was called in to take a closer look.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspicious fire burns two commercial structures, vehicles in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 1109 North 12th Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, two large commercial structures as well as multiple vehicles outside of the property were fully involved. Firefighters had the fire under control at...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County

On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy