How to Get Warzone Stories Calling Cards
The original Warzone will be adding six new calling cards to celebrate the end of the current game. Warzone, the long-running battle royale, will soon be shut down in order to make room for Warzone 2.0. Although Warzone 2.0 will add a lot to the already popular Warzone formula, Raven Software, the developers of Warzone, have decided to add six free new calling cards to celebrate the end of the original game.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Playlist Schedule Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone has officially activated the final mid-season update for the fifth season as of Sept. 28 and we've got the breakdown of what the upcoming weekly playlists will look like. Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is introducing its last update for the massively popular battle...
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Download Sizes Listed
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded download sizes have been listed. The midseason update for the final season of Call of Duty: Warzone has gone live as of Sept. 28 and is packed with updates as well as new and classic game modes for players to enjoy. Call of Duty: Warzone Last...
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Warzone BP50 loadout
The highlight of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is the addition of the BP50 assault rifle, which is available to unlock now. To unlock it, you need to earn 15 eliminations while aiming down sights and using an ACOG Optic (we recommend the G16 2.5x, the Axial Arms 3x, and the VLK 3.0x). As always, knowing which attachments to equip can be daunting, especially since there are 70 different options to choose from.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Cinematic Revealed
The final season of Call of Duty: Warzone is well underway and a mid-season update has been announced with a teaser letting fans know that their time in Warzone is far from over. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its Nov. 16 release date and Warzone is looking...
Apex Legends Community Discovers New Sprintout Cancel Trick That Raises Reaction Time
Apex Legends competitors have discovered a speedy trick that drastically improves their chances at victory by increasing their reaction time during shootouts. Currently, Apex Legends has announced the return of their popular Fight or Fright event. Apex Legends will be treating players to loads of new Halloween skins, fun modes, and the spooky return of Olympus during the four weeks of this event. This haunting affair will take place from Oct. 4 until Nov. 1.
Dead by Daylight and PUBG Team Up for Halloween
Dead by Daylight and PUBG are teaming up for a Halloween event extravaganza.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Updates Buffs Undervalued
Raven Software recently released the Reloaded mid-season update to the last season ofCall of Duty: Warzone. This update has brought many changes and additions, but one that might interest fans the most is the improvement of the Scavenger perk. Call of Duty: Warzone Last Stand is the current season of...
Whitley Emerges as Dominating LMG Option After Warzone Season 5 Update
The Whitley LMG received a significant power bump in the Warzone Season 5 midseason update.
TSM Albralelie Shares Apex Legends Trick to Only Get Gold Loot With Lifeline's Ultimate
TSM streamer Albralelie shares a small trick to guarantee gold loot when you use Lifeline's ultimate. With the introduction of Armories, Respawn introduced "smart loot," giving players what they need instead of a random assortment of loot. Now, this may have been in play already with Lifeline's ultimate, but it's 100% a feature now.
Apex Legends' Emotes Bring Up the Subject of Pay-to-Win
A recent point of contention in Apex Legends has been the subject of 'pay-to-win' emotes. While not pay-to-win in the typical sense, some players have argued that emotes, especially those that can be used in the air, are essentially pay-to-win as they can make it harder for enemies to hit you while using them.
Call of Duty x Young & Reckless Collab Revealed
Two Call of Duty: Warzone x Young & Reckless T-Shirts are available now exclusively online. The latest collab between the two was announced on Sept. 23, and includes two new offerings that will likely catch the eye of many longtime Warzone fans. The Warzone x Young & Reckless collab includes...
How to Unlock Legendary Kiriko Skin for Overwatch 2
With the release of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, Blizzard is giving a chance for players to unlock a legendary Kiriko skin early. Known as the ninja hero and for her kitsune spirit, Kiriko is a support hero being added to the game during its debut on Oct. 4. Kiriko will be available for free for players who already own a copy of the original Overwatch, and, for those who don’t, Kiriko can be instantly unlocked when the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is purchased for $10.
Slime Rancher 2 Deep Brine Locations Listed
Unlike most items in the game, the Deep Brine is not obtained from slimes. Read to find out where players can find the Deep Brine.
Loadout, AI and Looting Changes Seemingly Coming to Warzone 2 Before Launch
It appears Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 could be a much different game on day one than the version Activision showed off during its Next showcase. As revealed initially during the event, Warzone 2 was perhaps much more of a stark break-off from the original Warzone than most of the community expected. Loadouts were completely ousted, Fortnite-esque NPCs were scattered throughout the map and the looting UI was expanded to that of PUBG: Battlegrounds.
Warzone Faces Cheating Epidemic After Season 5 Update
Call of Duty: Warzone faces a cheating epidemic after the Season 5 reloaded update. Many players of popular battle royale have taken to the internet to voice their frustrations over a noticeable rise in cheaters following the release of Warzone's Season 5 reloaded update. Although cheaters used to be a rampant issue before Activision released their anti-cheat software, there are occasions where players will notice a rise in hackers and cheaters, especially when a new update or patch comes out to rebalance the game.
How to Earn the Orange Tech Demon Mask in GTA Online
Halloween is just around the corner and GTA Online is getting into the holiday spirit with the introduction of this spooky mask. For players looking to earn this mask, we've broken down all the steps needed to acquire it.
Apex Legends Leak Reveals How Gift System May Work
Season 15 of Apex Legends, "Eclipse", due to launch Nov. 1, will mark the debut of new, long awaited features, including a new map. Most anticipated, though, is the implementation of a gift system after logos and icons related to gifting were spotted in the game's files by a data miner.
Is Grounded on PlayStation?
Obsidian's shrunken survival game Grounded has been given its full release, but is it on PlayStation?
Apex Legends Fight or Fright 2022 Event Revealed
After a brief hiatus in 2021, the Fight or Fright Event is set to return for a third year in Apex Legends. The event is set to begin on Oct. 4 and run through Nov. 1, inviting players to experience Shadow Royale on Olympus, limited-time modes rotating each week, and collect a new batch of Halloween skins. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 2022 Fight or Fright Event in Apex Legends: Hunted.
