Foxborough, MA

8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me

Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

3-year-old Derry boy gifted prosthetic foot by New Hampshire Paralympians

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of people gathered at Delta Dental Stadium Sunday for Össur and the Challenged Athletes Foundation running and mobility clinic. The event brings together people with lower limb loss and limb differences. This year's event had a very special guest, Thomas "TJ" DeAngelo, 3, of...
DERRY, NH
WCVB

Walpole man in Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian, 'We thought we were going to die'

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Chris Donovan, who also has a house in Walpole, was inside his Fort Myers Beach home as Category 4 Hurricane Ian battered Florida's southwest coast. "We thought we were going to die, you know, honestly, like it was incredible," Donovan said. "The whole house was shaking and it was just it was unbelievable. The place is devastated."
WALPOLE, MA
providenceonline.com

The Witches of Providence

According to Della-Piana, having one wow element will not only save on costs but also give you something to build around. For a costume she created for Cruz’s song Raven Evermore, for example, Della-Piana crafted a stunning bolero jacket, intricately cutting PVC and leather to resemble raven feathers. Cruz can mix and match the piece again and again to achieve different looks.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FUN 107

Fairhaven Soon to Welcome Chipotle as Work Begins on Site

Things should get spicier in Fairhaven sometime in 2023 as Chipotle is planning on opening a new restaurant right next to the McDonald’s on Plaza Way. Work recently began on the “pad” that will house the restaurant, between McDonald’s and Sullivan Tire. The area is currently fenced off and was in the process of being surveyed on Thursday afternoon.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WMUR.com

Civil war reenactors bring history to life in Mason

MASON, N.H. — Reenactors brought history to life this weekend at the Civil War reenactment at Barrett Hill Farm in Mason. The event was complete with mock cannon fire and was meant to emulate small skirmishes in defense of Virginia's Rapidan River. Spectators could also have a look into...
MASON, NH
WCVB

Police investigating fatal shooting across from football field

BOSTON — Boston police were investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday evening across the street from a football practice field. First responders were called to 625 Shawmut Avenue in the city's Roxbury neighborhood after a report of a person shot. The victim was rushed to a Boston-area hospital...
BOSTON, MA
rimonthly.com

32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October

WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened

For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charlestown on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Woman injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
PROVIDENCE, RI

