Tips for Conducting Successful Remote Interviews

Remote interviews are becoming an increasingly popular way for businesses to screen potential employees. With a persisting global pandemic, it’s becoming the norm that the first and sometimes second interviews are conducted remotely. By conducting interviews via video chat or phone, business owners can save time and money while still getting a sense of whether a candidate is a good fit for the company.

However, remote interviews can be tricky to pull off successfully and require preparation from both the interviewer and interviewee. It’s especially important to take remote interview skills into consideration when most businesses are not just interviewing remotely but operating with hybrid or remote offices. We spoke to some top-level business leaders on ensuring your remote interview goes as smoothly as possible. Let’s take a look at the tips they gave!

Review Your Current Interview Process

(Unsplash)

To conduct a successful remote interview, you’ll need to make sure you review your current process and determine what needs to be adjusted and changed. Remember that you’re losing certain elements, such as body language, that help us determine if someone would be a good fit or not.

“If you’re looking to conduct remote interviews soon, consider that you lose a few key factors that generally help managers make hiring decisions. For one, you’re losing elements of their body language that can help you determine their level of comfortability with certain questions or roles they would be taking on at your company. Make sure you review your current process and questions to reflect a greater need to pull info out of your potential hires. Remember that you’re not just meeting someone, you’re sussing out if they have the necessary skills and attitude to take on a job in your business.” – Andrew Adamo, VP, Bullion Shark

Enlist Help From Other Managers and Train Them in the Interview Process

(Unsplash)

You will likely need a few people to help you with the remote interview. This is to have support and another team member to view the interview and get a second opinion.

“Always make sure that you enlist a second pair of ears and eyes to help out in your remote interview. This is important not just to have a second set of eyes and ears, but for your potential hire to meet other colleagues at your company. The interview is an opportunity for both parties to get a sense of how the other operates and what they have to offer.” – Caroline Duggan, Chief Brand Officer, Lumineux

That being said, make sure that your team member is fully trained and versed in the process you’ll be moving forward with. They should be aware of the pacing and the questions you intend to ask.

“When conducting remote interviews, it’s almost more important to have a structured process in place. There is much less opportunity to act on your feet when we’re relying on streaming and network tools, so it’s important to establish a well-thought-out process that you and your entire team is trained in to ensure your interview process will be smooth!” – Randee Machina, Director of Marketing, Simpli Pleasures

What Tools Will You Use?

(Unsplash)

Determine what tools will be the best option for you and your team.

“Decide what platform or tools you want to use to conduct your interview. Certain programs like Zoom allow you to control more aspects of your window and backdrop, while offering a better network of support. Google Meets and Microsoft Teams are great tools as well, and they allow users to more easily join calls over their browser.” – Brianna Bitton, Founder of the company behind Flo Vitamins, Flo Vitamins

The more advanced tool you use, the more control you will have over the entirety of the meeting.

“For companies that want a little bit more control over their video conferencing, Zoom is the best option currently available. It can be easily used to share screen and audio which can make it easier to convey pertinent information.” – Aly Orady, Tonal

Etiquette Matters

(Unsplash)

With any remote interview or job, we still need to consider how we present ourselves.

“Anytime we’re working from home, we still need to pay attention to etiquette. Make sure that you’re free of distractions like phone and computer notifications and that your space is isolated with the door closed if possible. We all can understand that ambient sounds can enter a meeting, and there’s nothing wrong with that if you’ve taken every step to isolate your space. If you are joining the meeting from a cluttered space with tons of distractions, that’s going to be difficult for you and your interviewee, and it just comes off as unprofessional. Take the time to curate your space to the best of your ability and minimize distractions.” – Cayla Gao, Head of Influencer Marketing, Depology

In addition to curating your space visually and sound-wise, you also need to ensure that you’re dressed appropriately according to what your team has agreed on a dress code.

“With remote work, we’re all beginning to understand that the definition of professional attire is changing. Most are not expected to wear full suits, but we still want to make sure that we’re clean, put together and putting our best selves forward.” – Rob Petrozzo, Rally

Stay Focused, Minimize Distractions

(Unsplash)

Make sure that when curating your space, you take steps to minimize distractions when conducting interviews and meetings.

“When interviewing, you need to make sure that you retain all the information the candidate is giving you. That means you’ll have to be as focused as possible, and having outside distractions such as phones or members of your household making noise can distract you from hearing important answers from the interviewee. Minimize distractions and use reliable form note taking. Some prefer physical notes while others prefer taking notes in a computer document. Whatever your preference is, make sure you take notes and pay attention.” – Zachary Hamed, CEO, Clay

Be Detailed

(Unsplash)

Be as detailed as possible about the candidate’s interview process. For instance, “if the interview process is done fully remotely, it’s important to provide an online JDQ which sets clear expectations. These can and should include even minor details like, “we prefer interviewees to be on-camera during our initial meeting,” or anything else that will help you or your recruitment properly assess each candidate,” advises Kenny Kline, President of Barbend.com.

The more detailed you are, the more serious the candidate will take the interview because you’re taking it seriously!

“Be detailed in your interview, even if it seems like overkill. You may be conducted handfuls of these interviews every day, but your candidates might not be. Let your candidate know what format the interview will take, who it will be with (including all attendees) and of course when the interview is. By being as direct as possible, you can make sure that you’ve sent all the details the candidate needs to succeed and do their best job in the interview.” – Asker A Ahmed, Director, iProcess

Give the Interviewee Time to Ask Questions

(Unsplash)

Remember that it’s not just your chance to ask questions. It’s the candidates too.

“Make sure that you take the time to make sure the interviewee has a chance to ask questions about your company. The interview is not just for the business, but for the potential employee to decide whether or not they would like to work for your company. Interviews should be a two-way conversation so make sure you fold in room to hear their questions about your business.” – Serdar Ozenalp, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Ocoza

Make sure your candidate feels comfortable in the process as well.

“Take steps to make sure your interviewee feels comfortable! Be casual and friendly, and not too serious. You want the candidate to feel comfortable so the conversation can flow between the two of you. Making a candidate nervous will result in caged responses and uncertainty.” – Katy Carrigan, CEO, Goody

Have a Backup Plan

(Unsplash)

Technology isn’t perfect, although it allows a lot of amazing work that wasn’t possible before. When tech fails, we need a backup plan in place.

“When we rely on technology, we will always eventually run into a technical issue where one of our tools may fail. This is to be expected, and it’s important to have a plan b prepared in the event that the call drops or the conferencing service doesn’t work for whatever reason. A great and simple replacement is to conduct an interview over the phone instead!” – Miles Beckett, CEO and Co-Founder, Flossy

Remote interviews can be tricky to orchestrate, but with the right tools and team in place, they can provide you with all the information you need to make an informed hiring decision. To ensure your remote interview is successful:

Make sure you have these things planned accordingly within your company. When planning out your questions for each round, don’t forget about what might happen if they get interrupted or lose connection during their answer (make sure there are backups). Try not to ask too many personal questions early on (you want them focused on the job), but do keep track of any red flags as things progress. Keep time frames in mind; people may sound very different depending upon how long ago they were hired by another company so it’s important to keep in mind what their employment history has been up until now.

You also want to make sure that at least one other person from your team has an opportunity to join the interview and give a second opinion on the candidate.