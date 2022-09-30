Read full article on original website
Wilson's solid performance in clutch a great sign for Jets
There were moments in the first three quarters Sunday when Zach Wilson showed flashes of the playmaker the New York Jets thought they were getting when they drafted him No. 2 overall last year
NFL Week 4 Winners, Losers: Bathroom Breaks, Backyard Football and British Blunders
Week 4 winners, losers: Bears' final drive vs. Giants earns unlikely place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Order has started to take shape in the NFL standings. The Green Bay Packers followed Aaron Rodgers' R-E-L-A-X method and now are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated. The Houston Texans are tanking. The New York Giants ... wait, they're 3-1?!
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 232 ‘Colts Cough Up Chance to Lead Division’
On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins recap the Colts' loss to the Titans and discuss takeaways.
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Parity Emerges as Dominant Theme
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
WATCH: Saints' Will Lutz Misses 61-Yard Field Goal in Heartbreaking Loss to Vikings
WATCH: Saints' Will Lutz misses 61-yard field goal in heartbreaking loss to Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL heard it was derby week in England and took note as the Vikings beat the Saints 25-28 in a thrilling Sunday morning matchup. Saints kicker Wil Lutz missed a...
NFL, NFLPA ‘Anticipate Changes' to League's Concussion Protocol
NFL, NFLPA 'anticipate changes' to league's concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Modifications soon could be made to the NFL's concussion protocols. The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday saying they "anticipate changes" to protocol amid an ongoing investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to return to last Sunday's game despite displaying gross motor instability.
Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills
Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
Eagles Sign Britain Covey to Active Roster, Elevate Andre Chachere
Eagles finally have returner on 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles on Saturday signed Britain Covey to their active roster. Covey, 25, has been the Eagles’ punt returner for the first three weeks of the season but had been elevated from the practice squad all three times. That’s the limit. So this week, he’s finally been signed to the active roster.
Seahawks' DK Metcalf Carted Off Field…for a Bathroom Break
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
WATCH: Jason Kelce, Doug Pederson's Postgame Chat Was Amazing
WATCH: Kelce, Pederson's postgame chat will choke you up originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Doug Pederson's return to South Philly as Jaguars head coach, his first time at The Linc since he was let go by the Eagles in January 2021, was a special day. Pederson received a standing...
Giants Left Without QB Vs. Bears After Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor Both Injured
Giants left without QB vs. Bears after Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor both injured originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Saquon Barkley went under center for the New York Giants on Sunday. Yes, you read that correctly. The Giants’ quarterback room took a major hit as both starting quarterback Daniel Jones...
Cardinals Star J.J. Watt Playing Vs. Panthers Days After Having Heart Shocked
J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on...
Eagles' Grades by Position in Their Big Win Over the Jaguars to Get to 4-0
Week 4 Eagles grades by position after comeback win over Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles got punched in the mouth early on Sunday but they responded. And they leave Week 4 with a 4-0 record and the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team. Here are position-by-position...
