The terms ‘celebrity’ and ‘star’ get used quite often when describing those who act and those who are famous just for being famous. For instance, the Kardashians are celebrities, but the Baldwins are stars. Jennifer Aniston is a star. The Paul brothers are celebrities. What’s the difference, you ask? Well, the difference is that a star has taken the time to develop and refine their skill. A celebrity is out there just to be noticed and will do just about anything to get likes, hits, views, whatever it takes. In other words, a star is someone that’s worth putting emotional investment into since they’re bound to get better and better with time, while a celebrity is happy just to be noticed and make money from those who are willing to kowtow to whatever they happen to want to do at the moment. Believe it or not, a lot of stars that aren’t well-known are still easier to respect than a large number of celebrities, and usually because they’re putting in the work to make sure they improve and earn their reputation.

