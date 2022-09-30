ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

westernmassnews.com

1 dead following weekend crash on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a weekend crash in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue after a car crashed into a tree around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. The adult male driver, who was the only...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Novel about Native American woman blends romance with early Westfield history

WESTFIELD — When Kay Delli Bovi left Westfield in 2007, she didn’t leave behind her dream of finishing a novel that she had started to write. She had a lively and adventurous love story to write about Westfield that she was determined to finish. This summer — 25 years after she began the book — “Woronoke, a Native American Woman’s Journey” was finally published.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’

Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
WWLP

Truck hits overpass in Chicopee

A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night in Chicopee. The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets.
CHICOPEE, MA
