Read full article on original website
Related
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Sarah Kriebel lifts Agawam field hockey & more
Agawam’s Sarah Kriebel scored the game’s only goal in the third quarter off a deflection, goalies Gabrielle Zollo and Amber Bates combined for six saves, and the Brownies held off Westfield for a narrow victory Sept. 30.
No. 1 Central plays first WMass opponent of season, defeats No. 7 Longmeadow, 53-0
SPRINGFIELD — Following Springfield Central’s loss last week against nationally ranked St. John’s (DC), Golden Eagles head coach Bill Watson preached that it was his job to get more of his players involved — his team needed more depth to give his starting unit a rest when necessary.
Preston Longo, Nick Ferguson lead No. 6 East Longmeadow past No. 3 Wahconah: ‘This is one we had circled’
DALTON — No. 3 Wahconah threw everything it had at No. 6 East Longmeadow Friday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ware football blanks Palmer, retains rivalry trophy (photos)
PALMER – The Ware football team won its sixth consecutive game over its rivals Saturday, defeating Palmer 21-0 in the 97th meeting between the programs. Despite the shutout, it was not an easy game for the visitors, but they still improved their record to 3-1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No. 8 Minnechaug football too much for No. 14 Chicopee Comp to handle as Falcons win, 41-6
CHICOPEE – The No. 8 Minnechaug football team used a balanced attack that netted more than 400 yards to overwhelm No. 14 Chicopee Comp, 41-6.
Westfield prove too much to handle and blows out Holyoke, 53-22
HOLYOKE, Mass -- Behind four touchdowns from Kaevon Eddington, three touchdowns from Jaxson St. Pierre, and 300 yards combined between the duo, Westfield football defeated Holyoke, 53-22.
Hundreds ‘Run Billy Run’ for scholarships in memory of Judge William J. Boyle
HOLYOKE — Runners and walkers — more than 300 of them — lined up Saturday raising money in the Run Billy Run 2022 5K road race and 1-mile walk benefiting the William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund. Boyle, a retired Springfield District Court judge and former Springfield City...
Springfield Thunderbirds announce initial training camp roster
The Springfield Thunderbirds announced their initial training camp roster on Monday ahead of the 2022-23 season. Note the below roster will change in the days to follow as the Thunderbirds NHL affiliates, the St. Louis Blues, make additional cuts to their Opening Night roster. The active roster will be updated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worcester Railers HC spread ashes of Eric Lindquist into ice at DCU Center
The Worcester Railers Hockey Club honored the life and legacy of longtime Worcester hockey broadcaster Eric Lindquist Sunday by spreading his ashes into the ice at the DCU Center. A small group of Lindquist’s friends and family gathered at the DCU Center Sunday morning and sprinkled a portion of his...
Hampden County real estate transactions: Top 10 least expensive homes sold from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
A condo in Springfield that sold for $65,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Sep. 25 and Oct. 1. In total, 83 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $281,716. The average price per square foot was $193.
westernmassnews.com
1 dead following weekend crash on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a weekend crash in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue after a car crashed into a tree around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. The adult male driver, who was the only...
Novel about Native American woman blends romance with early Westfield history
WESTFIELD — When Kay Delli Bovi left Westfield in 2007, she didn’t leave behind her dream of finishing a novel that she had started to write. She had a lively and adventurous love story to write about Westfield that she was determined to finish. This summer — 25 years after she began the book — “Woronoke, a Native American Woman’s Journey” was finally published.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westfield mayor announces ambitious $5M plan for road repairs before winter
WESTFIELD — City Hall has posted the list of roads that are slated to be paved this fall through its contractor Palmer Paving on the city website at www.cityofwestfield.org. “We are trying to be as transparent as we possibly can,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe. McCabe, who made...
Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’
Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
MassHire seeks Westfield businesses to participate in high school internship program
WESTFIELD — MassHire is seeking businesses in the Westfield area to accept students from Westfield High School as interns. Imanol Cruz, MassHire business services representative said the students, who are mostly juniors and seniors, will be screened, trained and paid by MassHire, and are available to work after school for up to 12½ hours a week.
Westfield police arrest driver of pickup truck that struck, injured officer
A Westfield police officer was hit by a pickup truck while he was working in his cruiser on Sunday night. According to WWLP, around 8 p.m. on Oct. 2, an officer was in his cruiser “working a detail” when he was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of Elm and Orange Streets.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 2, 2022 edition
Cindy M. Murszewski, Cindy M. Bock and Garth R. Murszewski to Maria I. Diaz, 13 Holland Drive, $390,000. Daniel J. Hersey, Kathleen H. Harper, Michael E. Hersey, Thomas R. Hersey and Maureen T. Walachy to Jose Luis Alamo, 18 Pleasant Drive, $318,000.
Hampshire County real estate Sept. 25 to Oct. 1: Top 10 most affordable homes sold
A house in Chester that sold for $100,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1. In total, 24 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $410,354. The average price per square foot was $237.
Truck hits overpass in Chicopee
A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night in Chicopee. The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets.
Big E finishes at full force after COVID wreaks havoc on last 2 fair years
WEST SPRINGFIELD – New England’s largest fair started and finished in full force this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the past two Big E’s. The Eastern States Exposition finished Sunday having broken several records, including attracting the largest crowd in a single day - with 177,789 people attending the second Saturday.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0