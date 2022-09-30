WESTFIELD — When Kay Delli Bovi left Westfield in 2007, she didn’t leave behind her dream of finishing a novel that she had started to write. She had a lively and adventurous love story to write about Westfield that she was determined to finish. This summer — 25 years after she began the book — “Woronoke, a Native American Woman’s Journey” was finally published.

