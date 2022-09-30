Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an “armed rebellion” to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal prosecutor contended Monday as the most serious case yet went to trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Oath Keepers founder accused of ‘armed rebellion’ on January 6 at trial
Stewart Rhodes and four associates face the rare civil-era charge of seditious conspiracy for attacking the US Capitol
Biden pledges ‘further action’ against ‘perpetrators of violence’ in Iran
The president said he was “gravely concerned” about the crackdown on protesters in the country.
Today in History: October 3, MLB's first Black manager
Today is Monday, Oct. 3, the 276th day of 2022. There are 89 days left in the year. On Oct. 3, 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later found liable for damages in a civil trial).
Biden plans ‘further costs’ for Iran over protests crackdown
President Biden on Monday condemned the violence against protesters in Iran and said the U.S. will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of the violence against demonstrators. The president in a statement said an announcement on the “further costs” will come this week and that the U.S. plans to hold...
Jody Williams comes full circle 25 years after her Nobel Peace Prize win
After globetrotting to every continent except Antarctica, the Vermonter has settled back in the Green Mountains. But that doesn’t mean she’s resting on her laurels. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jody Williams comes full circle 25 years after her Nobel Peace Prize win.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
Musk and Ukrainian President Zelensky Clash Over Russian War
Elon Musk does not do things like everyone else. The billionaire also likes this singularity. In a world where good thinking and wokism seem to prevail, he sees himself as a rebel. Environmental activists still do not understand why the boss of the company who pushed for a drastic reduction...
US judge tosses out Mexico's massive lawsuit against gun manufacturers
A U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against gun makers who they say fuel the flow of guns into Mexico.
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Questions about guns, secretly recorded “repugnant” talk and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated jury selection Monday in the third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating vents in a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan. Many were dismissed by the end of the day because of personal conflicts or other reasons, while others were told to return Tuesday for the final leg of the process. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in the Jackson area, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit. The trio is not charged with directly participating in the kidnapping scheme, which was broken up by the FBI in October 2020. That prosecution, which was handled in federal court, produced four convictions and two acquittals.
