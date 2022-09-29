Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
You Don’t Want To Miss This Seafood Event in Little River in OctoberKennardo G. JamesLittle River, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development in the tropics. While we’re still recovering from Ian, this is the last thing we want to tell you. Thankfully, there’s no threats to the Carolinas or United States at this times. Eastern Tropical Atlantic. An elongated...
wbtw.com
Temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover is going to hinder temperatures from rising. High temperatures will be close to 20 degrees below average for some cities. Lumberton’s high temperature for today is 62 degrees, and this is 18 degrees below normal. Most cities will top out in...
abcnews4.com
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
Stranded shrimp trawler has ties to Lowcountry
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family is working on getting a boat back into the water after family members said they were heartbroken when it was grounded by Hurricane Ian. It’s a sight that is gaining national attention, a shrimp trawler stranded on the Myrtle Beach coastline. “It’s hard to understand unless you’ve […]
South Carolina Teenager Shot in Hunting Accident
A South Carolina 15-year-old is currently in the hospital after they were shot while on a hunting trip on Saturday (October 1st). According to WPDE, the hunting accident occurred while the teenager was in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County. The county’s sheriff’s office further reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now investigating the accident.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Myrtle Beach, SC
One of the most popular beach towns in the southeast, Myrtle Beach, S.C. has it all. While it’s best known for family-friendly and budget-friendly vacations, visitors will be quite impressed with Myrtle Beach’s foodie scene. With around 1,800 restaurants to choose from, you’ll find everything from traditional southern food to international cuisine and some of the best fresh seafood anywhere.
iheart.com
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian
'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
Live Updates: Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A commercial fishing boat anchored in the ocean near Myrtle Beach broke free and washed ashore on Friday, but no one was aboard, according to city police spokesman Master Cpl. Tom Vest. The U.S. Coast Guard was called out to the boat on Thursday when...
WMBF
Waccamaw Dermatology is a premier dermatology clinic located in the Grand Strand area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With a total of 5 locations, Waccamaw Dermatology takes pride in providing quality treatment and care for all patients. Their skilled staff offers innovative solutions by staying up to date with the latest technologies. The Waccamaw team is knowledgeable, professional and ready to handle all...
Charleston City Paper
After the big storm, the cleanup begins
The Lowcountry dodged a hurricane bullet – this time. Now begins the storm cleanup following harrowing hours of Friday winds and rain from Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm that made landfall 55 miles northeast of Charleston in Georgetown County. “We’ll be back to normal Monday,” said Charleston Mayor...
Officials say an additional 100K SC homes now have access to broadband
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman James Clyburn touted the state's progress in expanding broadband access.
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
1450wlaf.com
LUB Crew helps with Hurricane Ian restoration at North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WLAF) – An eight man crew left out before daybreak on Friday headed for the beach, and they weren’t headed for fun in the sun. It’s all business as they drove out at 6am on their way to restore power to one of the many communities in the southeast that was ravaged by Hurricane Ian.
FOX Carolina
Staying safe during deer hunting season in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deer season has just begun in South Carolina, and officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) want to remind you to stay safe while hunting. Greg Lucas with SCDNR said there are three types of deer hunting seasons:. Archery - Aug. 15-31,...
myrtlebeachsc.com
IAN 1:07 p.m. video update: Ocean Breaches Dunes
2:05 p.m. update – Hurricane Ian hits land officially in Georgetown, S.C. As the outer rims of Hurricane Ian make landfall in Myrtle Beach, the beaches begin to breach the dunes. This footage was captured 40 minutes ago. NOTABLE. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dunes major impact. Cherry...
WYFF4.com
Dove hunting accident injures young boy in South Carolina, SCDNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina teen was injured in a dove hunting over the weekend. Greg Lucas, with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said the hunting accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in a rural area of Darlington County. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?
Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach on road to recovery after Ian
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. There is still a lot to clean up along the South Carolina coast near where Ian made landfall. On Friday...
