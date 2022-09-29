ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development in the tropics. While we’re still recovering from Ian, this is the last thing we want to tell you. Thankfully, there’s no threats to the Carolinas or United States at this times. Eastern Tropical Atlantic. An elongated...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover is going to hinder temperatures from rising. High temperatures will be close to 20 degrees below average for some cities. Lumberton’s high temperature for today is 62 degrees, and this is 18 degrees below normal. Most cities will top out in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Stranded shrimp trawler has ties to Lowcountry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family is working on getting a boat back into the water after family members said they were heartbroken when it was grounded by Hurricane Ian. It’s a sight that is gaining national attention, a shrimp trawler stranded on the Myrtle Beach coastline. “It’s hard to understand unless you’ve […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Teenager Shot in Hunting Accident

A South Carolina 15-year-old is currently in the hospital after they were shot while on a hunting trip on Saturday (October 1st). According to WPDE, the hunting accident occurred while the teenager was in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County. The county’s sheriff’s office further reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now investigating the accident.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Myrtle Beach, SC

One of the most popular beach towns in the southeast, Myrtle Beach, S.C. has it all. While it’s best known for family-friendly and budget-friendly vacations, visitors will be quite impressed with Myrtle Beach’s foodie scene. With around 1,800 restaurants to choose from, you’ll find everything from traditional southern food to international cuisine and some of the best fresh seafood anywhere.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
iheart.com

Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian

'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Charleston City Paper

After the big storm, the cleanup begins

The Lowcountry dodged a hurricane bullet – this time. Now begins the storm cleanup following harrowing hours of Friday winds and rain from Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm that made landfall 55 miles northeast of Charleston in Georgetown County. “We’ll be back to normal Monday,” said Charleston Mayor...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Staying safe during deer hunting season in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deer season has just begun in South Carolina, and officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) want to remind you to stay safe while hunting. Greg Lucas with SCDNR said there are three types of deer hunting seasons:. Archery - Aug. 15-31,...
myrtlebeachsc.com

IAN 1:07 p.m. video update: Ocean Breaches Dunes

2:05 p.m. update – Hurricane Ian hits land officially in Georgetown, S.C. As the outer rims of Hurricane Ian make landfall in Myrtle Beach, the beaches begin to breach the dunes. This footage was captured 40 minutes ago. NOTABLE. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dunes major impact. Cherry...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?

Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

