Lakers get disrespected in ESPN win-loss projection

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are just a few days away from their first preseason game, and there is a newfound optimism surrounding them as they work through training camp.

But outside of the organization, everyone still seems to be counting out Los Angeles.

Many believe the best the team can do, even if it stays fully healthy, is to be a play-in tournament team in the always-loaded Western Conference.

ESPN is expecting just that for the Lakers. It has predicted they will win just 36.8 games this season and finish ninth (subscription required to view full article).

Via ESPN:

“Unlike the deep East, there’s a big drop-off in my West projections from the top eight teams to the group fighting for the final two play-in spots. The Lakers can rightfully expect better health from stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James than last season, when they won just 33 games. But only Patrick Beverley rates well among the team’s revamped backcourt rotation, and the Lakers’ minimum additions at center (Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones) also lag as compared to their peers at the position.”

Writer Kevin Pelton used a stats-based model to make his predictions, which is always problematic, as some aspects of players and teams, both positive and negative, don’t show up in numbers or formulas.

It should be noted this article also predicted the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors will also fall into the play-in tournament, so its projections should be taken with a grain of salt.

Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Lakers Daily

‘Kendrick today was killing’: Lakers members can’t help but praise guard after he lights up practice

Less than one week into the Los Angeles Lakers’ training camp, guard Kendrick Nunn is apparently drawing rave reviews after missing last season due to injury. Nunn was signed by the Lakers as a free agent last year, but a nagging bone bruise in his right knee never healed well enough to return him to the court. Now, he’s an early contender to start the regular season opener.
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham dropping big hint about Lakers’ starting lineup this season?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be tipping his hand early. Ham told reporters on Friday that there has been one particular starting lineup that he has used in training camp the most often thus far — Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Jones. Ham did add however that he has not yet decided on a five-man group, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
People

Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
Lakers News: Former Assistant Mike Penberthy Believes Russell Westbrook Was ‘Very Coachable’

Russell Westbrook will seemingly have a chance to redeem himself after a nightmare first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook ended 2021-22 averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. However, the 2017 NBA MVP shot just 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from downtown, was sloppy with the ball in his hands, and lacked effort on the defensive end.
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
