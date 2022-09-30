STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A serial killer may have ambushed five men in central California separately in recent months, shooting them to death alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted. None of the men were robbed or beaten before their killings — which all took place within a radius of a few square miles in the city of Stockton — and none appear to have known each other. Police said the victims were each walking alone or in a parked car when they were killed in the evening or early morning in the city of 320,000 residents about 50 miles south of the state capital.

