mltnews.com
Home + Work: Back to school isn’t just for kids
One day you’re enjoying an ice-cold lemonade on a sunny patio basking in the sunshine, and the next, you’re in the “put on a sweater in the morning and regret it by the afternoon” stage… read: FALL and all the back to school chaos it brings with it! Now that you’ve gotten the kids settled at their schools and into a routine, why not take a look at some learning options for Y-O-U?
Artist combines photography, wax painting in MLT Library exhibit
The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission has selected Edmonds photographer Jeff Galbraith for the October exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library. Galbraith’s creative specialty lies in photography and encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting. In a fun twist, his exhibit will be followed by a November showing featuring the mixed media art of his wife, Victoria.
From the Publisher’s Desk: Reflections as we head into our 13th year
Every October, I receive my annual notice that the domain name I purchased in 2009 — MyEdmondsNews.com — is renewing for another year. It gives me pause when I think about those early years working to get this fledging news organization off the ground — all while holding down another full-time job and helping shepherd one kid through high school and another through college.
Mountlake Terrace cook wins blue ribbon for pork chop recipe
Home cook Jolene Kath of Mountlake Terrace has been awarded a blue ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her baked pork chops. Kath’s “Moist And Tender Baked Pork Chops” recipe was tested by the Just A Pinch test kitchen, which released the following testing notes:. You’ll...
Day Trip Discoveries: Area museums offer art, culture, history — and quirky
When autumn rains begin, duck indoors to see the latest exhibits at a favorite museum or check out one that you’ve never visited. This area offers a wealth of museums, large and small, prominent and lesser known. Exhibits range from serious art, local history and cultural heritage to downright quirky, such as:
VFW Post 8870 announces annual student essay contest
Edmonds-based VFW Post 8870 is again hosting an annual student essay contest, which is open to students residing in the Edmonds and Mukilteo school districts. Students attending private schools or being home-schooled are eligible to enter the contest. The Youth Essay Program is for students in grades 3, 4 and 5. An essay, not to exceed 250 words, should address the topic “Why are veterans so important to us?” Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three essay winners in each of the three grade levels.
Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit features instructor Minh Carrico’s work
The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit showcases the work of Minh Carrico, an Edmonds College instructor and chair for photography and visual communications. The exhibit, titled “Double Take,” surveys Carrico’s home life while sheltering in place during the pandemic. Carrico completed the work under their new creative identity, noise = grain, a name that reflects the artist’s inclusion of sound, performance, and time-based work within their visual arts studio.
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter, Sept. 23-28, 2022
24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman reported that the catalytic converter was removed from her car while it was parked all day outside Urology Northwest.. 212th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police were called to a hit-and-run collision in which a Ford 150 pickup struck the back of a vehicle stopped in traffic, pushing it into the back of yet another vehicle that was also stopped. Following the collision, all three vehicles entered the Safeway parking lot; however, the pickup truck accelerated and left the scene, heading northbound on 44th Avenue West.
One-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish closed due to Bolt Creek Fire
All lanes of US 2 in Skykomish are closed for a one-mile stretch between milepost 49 to 50 due to the Bolt Creek Fire. Fire patterns shifted and the fire reached the roadway at this location, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Sunday. For the safety of the traveling...
Police safety video raises issues and ire among elected officials
It is just a video; a video that Snohomish County elected officials and police chiefs made, urging lawmakers to amend laws and make public safety safer for cops and all of us. Yet, this five-minute YouTube appeal for legislative changes sparked outrage from some lawmakers who feel it is a politically motivated attack on them and does not reflect good policing or better public safety. State Sen. Marko Liias, a 21st District Democrat who represents parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood, said that the video simply “repeats Republican talking points” and labels it “an overly simplistic narrative.”
Purple light nights support domestic violence awareness
The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is offering purple light bulbs to help residents show support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout October. This is the 15th anniversary of Purple Light Nights here in Mountlake Terrace. People install the bulbs to show victims and survivors that they are not alone. The campaign is meant to bring hope to those suffering from abuse by a partner or family member. It also seeks to honor survivors and remember those lost.
