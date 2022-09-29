ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

102.7 KORD

Othello Burglars Not Fazed by Cameras, Hit Numerous Homes

Adams County deputies and investigators are seeking help from folks around Othello. The ACSO says these three suspects are being sought because they've been linked to multiple residential break-ins in and around Othello. Deputies say they are not 'fazed' by security cameras. They apparently knock on the door first to...
OTHELLO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Motorcyclist arrested for trying to elude police

MILTON-FREEWATER – A Milton-Freewater police officer patrolling the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue at 2:19 a.m. Sunday observed Clarence George Calvin Gunter, 41, of Walla Walla operating a motorcycle failing to obey a stop sign. When the officer tried to pull the motorcycle over, Gunter would not yield and took off at a high-rate of speed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
PASCO, WA
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
NEWStalk 870

New Scam Uses Pasco PD!

A number of residents alerted the Pasco Police Department about text messages containing a link to buy a T-shirt promoting the Pasco PD. Pasco PD responded via their Facebook page about the T-shirt and also included a graphic showing the sales pitch and the shirt. The department was quick to...
PASCO, WA
Big Country News

WSP Trooper Atkinson returns home Sunday after recovering from gunshot injuries, escorted by parade

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Trooper Dean Atkinson will return home from the hospital after being shot multiple times on September 22. A parade will help escort him home this Sunday. The motorcade will exit Highway 12 at Myra Road and follow it all the way down to Dallas Military Road. The motorcade will then turn left on Dallas Military Road and follow the road down to a roundabout. The bottom of Dallas Military Road will be the end of the parade route.
WALLA WALLA, WA
102.7 KORD

Heroes Welcome in Walla Walla For Injured WSP Trooper

(Walla Walla, WA) -- Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. received a hero's welcome when he arrived home in Walla Walla on Sunday. Atkinson was wounded in the face and hands when he was shot by a suspect. He drove himself to a hospital and then was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he underwent several surgeries. When he arrived in Walla Walla, a large American flag was hanging from two raised fire truck ladders and he got a police escort. Residents lined the streets. Atkinson will continue his recovery in his home town. The suspect in the shooting is being held on a million dollars bail.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Welcome Trooper Atkinson home

News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspicious fire burns two commercial structures, vehicles in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 1109 North 12th Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, two large commercial structures as well as multiple vehicles outside of the property were fully involved. Firefighters had the fire under control at...
WALLA WALLA, WA
102.7 KORD

Richland Suspect Threatens with Machete at Skate Park

A suspect has been arrested on what Richland Police say is a weapon violation. The suspect threatened a person at the skate park with a machete. Richland Police say the initial report came in around 10:25 PM Tuesday night, when a man called to report he'd been threatened by another at the Richland Skate Park, located at 1185 Carondelet Drive.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County

On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

