Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

ETSU’s Quarles vows to keep working through struggles

East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles doesn’t have to look at the Southern Conference standings to know his team is hurting. The Bucs are riding a three-game conference losing streak, which is tough to take for followers of a program that has won two of the past four SoCon championships.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Greene County schools off to rousing start in 2022

Last year, Carter County had its best-ever season by housing three semifinal football teams. This year, it’s Greene County’s turn to open some eyes. Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have a total record of 18-2 — the best combined start for these schools in their histories.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Wolves whip William Blount, 42-14

BLOUNTVILLE — Hurricane Ian brought a psychedelic sky that turned into a non-stop rain just after kickoff on Friday, when homestanding West Ridge grooved to a 42-14 victory over winless Willam Blount in Region 1-6A play at the Evelyn Rafalowski Complex Center. The Wolves (3-3, 1-2) had their way...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: Abingdon at Wise Central football

Luke Honaker scored with 37 seconds to play and Tobias Reid kicked the game-winning extra point as Abingdon came from behind to edge Wise Central 27-26 in Mountain 7 District action Friday night in Norton. Central led 17-7 at the half, thanks to a pair of Braeden Church touchdown runs...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Chattanooga shuts down ETSU in second half for Rail Rivalry victory

Chattanooga kept chugging along as East Tennessee State’s offense never got on track in the second half of Saturday’s Rail Rivalry at Greene Stadium. Rallying from a 13-point halftime deficit, the No. 10-ranked Mocs roared back to take a 24-16 victory in the Southern Conference contest.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Bulldogs romp past South Greene, 37-0

GREENEVILLE — Hampton took care of business in a big way Friday night. With a heavy dose of offense and a stingy defense, the top-ranked Bulldogs rolled to a 37-0 victory over South Greene in a Region 1-2A football showdown on Rebel Hill.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

New ETSU chair wants to showcase regional talent

From ceramics and sculpture to printmaking and photography, both East Tennessee State University and the Appalachian Highlands are home to a range of talented artists. For Dr. Tao Huang, it’s partly the responsibility of ETSU’s Department of Art and Design to showcase that talent.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carson-Newman winter commencement set for Dec. 9

JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University has announced its Winter Commencement. The Dec. 9 graduation begins at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Sevierville Convention Center in Sevierville. The morning event allows for those graduating with associates, baccalaureate, master and doctoral degrees to celebrate with their families following the ceremony.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 3

Oct. 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times brought forth news with a dateline from Jonesboro. The date was Oct. 2. Readers learned that “The principal topic of interest here, especially among the Presbyterians, is the approaching meeting of the synod of Tennessee, which will open at the Second Presbyterian church next Tuesday night with a sermon by the retiring moderator, Rev. H. P. Cory, of Tusculum college. This synod is composed of Kingston. In addition to the ministers who are members of the synod, and who will all be in attendance, there will be a number of distinguished visitors from a distance present, among them being Rev. H. L. Agnew, D. D., secretary of the board of ministerial relief of Philadelphia; Rev. D. J. McMillan, D. D., secretary of the board of home missions, of New York; Rev. Arthur J. Brown, D. D., of the foreign mission board of New York; also Miss N. F. Lincoln of the women’s executive committee of New York. There will also be a large number of ladies present representing their different societies in connection with the synod.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Cavs sweep Cobras to end four-year league skid

WISE — The Virginia-Wise volleyball team earned a breakthrough win Saturday at the Prior Center. The Cavaliers, under first-year coach Alyssa Hanley, swept Coker for the program’s first league win since October 2018 — a stretch of 1,442 days.
WISE, VA
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton sisters find success at opposite ends of the world

ELIZABETHTON — Imagine a dream coming true about opening a restaurant featuring exotic food for people in an exotic land and the restaurant being such a hit there are constant lines of hungry diners outside the door impatiently waiting to come in and satisfy their curiosity and cravings. Imagine...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU’s Tolley attends Harvard Leadership Institute for Academic Librarians

An East Tennessee State University professor and librarian recently attended the annual Leadership Institute for Academic Librarians hosted by the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Rebecca Tolley, director of Research and Instruction Services at ETSU’s Charles C. Sherrod Library, attended the institute with partial funding from the library and a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

A special trip to Smoky Mountain Bakers

Recently, my dining partner stated that the dine-around bunch hadn’t been at full membership since March 2020, and what was I going to do about it?. So I fired off a text to the Dieter who, with her husband the Carnivore, had been one of many who the “Interesting Times” had leaned on most heavily. In it I informed the pair that we would be dining both out of town and al fresco at Roan Mountain’s Smoky Mountain Bakers.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU ROTC inducting new Hall of Fame members

East Tennessee State University’s ROTC Program, a unit assigned to ETSU for more than half a century that has commissioned over 1,500 second lieutenants, is inducting new members into its Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame class of 2022, all decorated veterans, will be honored in a ceremony...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Schools launches STOPit App to empower and protect students

In its ongoing efforts to keep students safe, Johnson City Schools has announced the implementation of a new reporting tool which can connect students to staff and authorities 24/7. The school system has enrolled with STOPit, the leading technology platform for schools that deters and controls harmful or inappropriate conduct....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan Animal Shelter Pumpkin-Fest underway

BLOUNTVILLE — If you're looking for pumpkins and other fall decorations, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County's Fall Pumpkin-Fest is underway at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter is selling pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes, as well as gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and...
BRISTOL, TN

