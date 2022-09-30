Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Science Hill, Tennessee High favored in district tournaments
In the blink of an eye, it was over. Northeast Tennessee’s regular season for volleyball has come to a close and all the dust has settled, which means that it is district tournament time.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Quarles vows to keep working through struggles
East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles doesn’t have to look at the Southern Conference standings to know his team is hurting. The Bucs are riding a three-game conference losing streak, which is tough to take for followers of a program that has won two of the past four SoCon championships.
Johnson City Press
Greene County schools off to rousing start in 2022
Last year, Carter County had its best-ever season by housing three semifinal football teams. This year, it’s Greene County’s turn to open some eyes. Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have a total record of 18-2 — the best combined start for these schools in their histories.
Johnson City Press
Wolves whip William Blount, 42-14
BLOUNTVILLE — Hurricane Ian brought a psychedelic sky that turned into a non-stop rain just after kickoff on Friday, when homestanding West Ridge grooved to a 42-14 victory over winless Willam Blount in Region 1-6A play at the Evelyn Rafalowski Complex Center. The Wolves (3-3, 1-2) had their way...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Abingdon at Wise Central football
Luke Honaker scored with 37 seconds to play and Tobias Reid kicked the game-winning extra point as Abingdon came from behind to edge Wise Central 27-26 in Mountain 7 District action Friday night in Norton. Central led 17-7 at the half, thanks to a pair of Braeden Church touchdown runs...
Johnson City Press
Chattanooga shuts down ETSU in second half for Rail Rivalry victory
Chattanooga kept chugging along as East Tennessee State’s offense never got on track in the second half of Saturday’s Rail Rivalry at Greene Stadium. Rallying from a 13-point halftime deficit, the No. 10-ranked Mocs roared back to take a 24-16 victory in the Southern Conference contest.
Johnson City Press
Bulldogs romp past South Greene, 37-0
GREENEVILLE — Hampton took care of business in a big way Friday night. With a heavy dose of offense and a stingy defense, the top-ranked Bulldogs rolled to a 37-0 victory over South Greene in a Region 1-2A football showdown on Rebel Hill.
Johnson City Press
New ETSU chair wants to showcase regional talent
From ceramics and sculpture to printmaking and photography, both East Tennessee State University and the Appalachian Highlands are home to a range of talented artists. For Dr. Tao Huang, it’s partly the responsibility of ETSU’s Department of Art and Design to showcase that talent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Stagnant offense too much for Bucs to overcome
Trying to cling to a lead with an offense going nowhere proved to be an impossible task for East Tennessee State’s football team. And it has left the Bucs in desperation mode.
Johnson City Press
Carson-Newman winter commencement set for Dec. 9
JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University has announced its Winter Commencement. The Dec. 9 graduation begins at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Sevierville Convention Center in Sevierville. The morning event allows for those graduating with associates, baccalaureate, master and doctoral degrees to celebrate with their families following the ceremony.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 3
Oct. 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times brought forth news with a dateline from Jonesboro. The date was Oct. 2. Readers learned that “The principal topic of interest here, especially among the Presbyterians, is the approaching meeting of the synod of Tennessee, which will open at the Second Presbyterian church next Tuesday night with a sermon by the retiring moderator, Rev. H. P. Cory, of Tusculum college. This synod is composed of Kingston. In addition to the ministers who are members of the synod, and who will all be in attendance, there will be a number of distinguished visitors from a distance present, among them being Rev. H. L. Agnew, D. D., secretary of the board of ministerial relief of Philadelphia; Rev. D. J. McMillan, D. D., secretary of the board of home missions, of New York; Rev. Arthur J. Brown, D. D., of the foreign mission board of New York; also Miss N. F. Lincoln of the women’s executive committee of New York. There will also be a large number of ladies present representing their different societies in connection with the synod.”
Johnson City Press
Cavs sweep Cobras to end four-year league skid
WISE — The Virginia-Wise volleyball team earned a breakthrough win Saturday at the Prior Center. The Cavaliers, under first-year coach Alyssa Hanley, swept Coker for the program’s first league win since October 2018 — a stretch of 1,442 days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton sisters find success at opposite ends of the world
ELIZABETHTON — Imagine a dream coming true about opening a restaurant featuring exotic food for people in an exotic land and the restaurant being such a hit there are constant lines of hungry diners outside the door impatiently waiting to come in and satisfy their curiosity and cravings. Imagine...
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Tolley attends Harvard Leadership Institute for Academic Librarians
An East Tennessee State University professor and librarian recently attended the annual Leadership Institute for Academic Librarians hosted by the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Rebecca Tolley, director of Research and Instruction Services at ETSU’s Charles C. Sherrod Library, attended the institute with partial funding from the library and a...
Johnson City Press
A special trip to Smoky Mountain Bakers
Recently, my dining partner stated that the dine-around bunch hadn’t been at full membership since March 2020, and what was I going to do about it?. So I fired off a text to the Dieter who, with her husband the Carnivore, had been one of many who the “Interesting Times” had leaned on most heavily. In it I informed the pair that we would be dining both out of town and al fresco at Roan Mountain’s Smoky Mountain Bakers.
Johnson City Press
ETSU ROTC inducting new Hall of Fame members
East Tennessee State University’s ROTC Program, a unit assigned to ETSU for more than half a century that has commissioned over 1,500 second lieutenants, is inducting new members into its Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame class of 2022, all decorated veterans, will be honored in a ceremony...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County culinary program prepares students for the hospitality industry and life in general
ROGERSVILLE– The Career and Technical Education culinary programs at Cherokee and Volunteer High School teach students basic kitchen skills as well as prepare them to enter the hospitality and restaurant industry. Hawkins County Schools, CTE Director Brandon Williams said the program has been a part of CTE offerings in...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools launches STOPit App to empower and protect students
In its ongoing efforts to keep students safe, Johnson City Schools has announced the implementation of a new reporting tool which can connect students to staff and authorities 24/7. The school system has enrolled with STOPit, the leading technology platform for schools that deters and controls harmful or inappropriate conduct....
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Animal Shelter Pumpkin-Fest underway
BLOUNTVILLE — If you're looking for pumpkins and other fall decorations, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County's Fall Pumpkin-Fest is underway at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter is selling pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes, as well as gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and...
Comments / 0