What's wrong with LSU's passing game? Brian Kelly addresses the unsustainable issues.
If he wanted to, Brian Kelly could have identified five or six incompletions, but he knew everyone watched the Auburn game. He didn’t have to point out the specific instances when LSU should have made a better throw, hauled in a catchable ball or called a different play to improve the passing attack.
Watch: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses Jayden Daniels' health, big topics for Tennessee game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday afternoon ahead of Saturday's big home game against Tennessee. Kelly touched on a wide range of topics ahead of the crucial SEC contest against the Volunteers, including the health of starting QB Jayden Daniels and DB Sevyn Banks. LSU...
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly knows as well as anyone LSU has done well, must do better
There are two distinct ways to look at this LSU football team through five games. One is the 20,000-foot view. A team you knew would have some serious deficiencies going into Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference and ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 in the regular season for the first time in nearly two years. The Tigers got there with a never-say-die/don’t-count-them-out attitude that has allowed them to come back from double-digit deficits in four games and win three of them. That’s a remarkable display of toughness.
LSU's Brian Kelly says John Emery's late fumble vs. Auburn was caused by offensive line mixup
A fumble by LSU running back John Emery with just under five minutes to play that Auburn could have used to mount a game-winning drive Saturday night wasn't Emery's fault, coach Brian Kelly said Monday. Already leading 21-17, LSU was attempting to ice the game after Auburn muffed a punt...
Check out the status of some current and former Zachary athletes
It's time to check in on fall sports in Zachary and what's happening with current and former Zachary athletes. Zachary athletes and former athletes are competing at all ages — from elementary school to professional athletics — with competitions taking place in town, not so far (Brusly) and as far as Canada.
Film review: LSU made adjustments to overcome 17-0 deficit in win over Auburn
At the 9:38 mark of the second quarter Saturday night, LSU trailed 17-0 on the road as it struggled on both sides of the ball. The defense uncharacteristically allowed wide open receivers, and the offense couldn’t sustain drives. From that point on, LSU scored 21 unanswered points to beat...
Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.
AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels leaves the Auburn game with an injury in the 4th quarter
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left Saturday night's game at Auburn in the fourth quarter after suffering an injury for the second consecutive week. Both ESPN and the LSU radio broadcast reported that Daniels suffered the injury on knee-to-knee contact on a play in the second half. ESPN reported that the...
Flourishing freshman: LSU brings in largest, most accomplished freshman class in school history
The newest students on LSU's campus have arrived in large numbers and with better grades than any of their predecessors. One-third of them are the first in their families to seek a college degree. According to LSU, the class of 2026 is the largest freshman class in university history, and...
Scene setter: Versatile Randall Matthews, Brusly primed for 6-4A meeting with Plaqeumine
Brusly won’t be heading out to watch a movie Friday night, but the Panthers will be looking for a happy ending when they host Plaquemine in a game that could be billed as "Westside Story" Part 2. Brusly (4-1, 3-0 District 6-4A) already defeated West Baton Rouge parish rival...
Who leads the Baton Rouge prep football pack after Week 5? Check out local Top 10 lists
Class 5A-4A 1, Catholic (4-1): The Bears won a shootout with Montgomery-based Carver, a game that also provided a few lessons. 2, Zachary (3-1): A breakout third quarter catapulted the Broncos to a road win over Winona, Miss., ahead of their Thursday 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn. 3, Scotlandville (3-1): How...
East Ascension and St. Amant meet again Friday ... here's why that is significant
This time, it happened through a blind draw. No matter the parameters, whenever East Ascension and St. Amant square off in football it’s a big deal. “We were pulling the numbers for district from a hat and it just fell that way,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “The kids are already out there rolling houses and doing the things they do.
Photos: Jaguars pile on the points, in 59-3 defeat of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Southern University engineered a dominating win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Southern led Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-3 at the half, and finished as 59-3 winners.
West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter win homecoming games, East Feliciana picks up victory
It was homecoming weekend for three of the area’s schools, with West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter and Silliman all hosting opponents for their respective homecoming games. Starting with the West Feliciana Saints, they scored a dominant 50-14 win over Istrouma High School. The Saints move to 6-0 on the season, standing as one of only a few teams in Class 4A with an undefeated record. One of those other undefeated teams is Plaquemine High School, who the Saints are slated to play in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4. There is still a lot of football to be played between then and now, but we could be setting up for a real clash of the titans in the regular season finale if current trends continue. The next challenge on the docket for West Feliciana is a Thursday away game against St. Michael of Baton Rouge.
Southern hammers Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways
The Jaguars must have been steaming for the past two weeks after their shutout loss, because they exploded right out of the gate to roll over the hapless Lions, 59-3. Southern started fast and kept pouring it on both sides of the ball, showing an ability to respond to a poor performance against Texas Southern on Sept. 17. Almost everything the Jaguars did worked: The offense wasn’t forced to punt until the third quarter, and the defense doubled its interception total with four more, plus a fumble recovery.
Want to read about big plays, big comebacks? Check out our late Friday roundup
Their methods were different. Zachary, Episcopal and Catholic-Pointe Coupee all claimed pivotal nondistrict victories Friday night. Zachary scored three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 49-14 road win over Winona, Ms. Episcopal and Ascension Catholic traded touchdowns and big plays. A 67-yard fourth-quarter drive gave the Knights a 33-28...
Cecilia captures dramatic comeback road win over Pios on last-second field goal
CROWLEY — Going into the fourth quarter Friday, it was looking like a typical ho-hum 17 or so-point home victory for the Notre Dame Pioneers over Cecilia. Both teams were forced to play with their backup quarterbacks because of injuries and the Pioneers had taken advantage of two Bulldogs fumbles to build a 24-8 lead after three quarters.
De La Salle holds off East Ascension comeback
East Ascension's defensive front seven held strong, but De La Salle’s offense, after struggling for most of Friday night, eventually broke through. The Cavaliers (5-0) eventually prevailed 20-13 but not before the Spartans’ (1-4) offense nearly stormed back and tied the game. Senior running back Patrick Martin led...
New hires at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, promotion at Southern Ag Center
-- Clourth Wilson has been named the director of technology of the Southern University Ag Center and the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. Wilson serves as the assistant director of information technology for the Southern University System and an adjunct professor in the Department of Computer Science. He...
Karnival Krewe de Louisiane announces debutantes to be presented at 2023 Mardi Gras ball
Karnival Krewe de Louisiane has announced the 12 young women who will be presented at the group’s 36th annual Mardi Gras ball on Feb. 3, 2023, at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Berkley Keaton Bruyere, a senior at Frisco High School in Dallas, Texas,...
