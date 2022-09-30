ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly knows as well as anyone LSU has done well, must do better

There are two distinct ways to look at this LSU football team through five games. One is the 20,000-foot view. A team you knew would have some serious deficiencies going into Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference and ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 in the regular season for the first time in nearly two years. The Tigers got there with a never-say-die/don’t-count-them-out attitude that has allowed them to come back from double-digit deficits in four games and win three of them. That’s a remarkable display of toughness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the status of some current and former Zachary athletes

It's time to check in on fall sports in Zachary and what's happening with current and former Zachary athletes. Zachary athletes and former athletes are competing at all ages — from elementary school to professional athletics — with competitions taking place in town, not so far (Brusly) and as far as Canada.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.

AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
AUBURN, AL
theadvocate.com

East Ascension and St. Amant meet again Friday ... here's why that is significant

This time, it happened through a blind draw. No matter the parameters, whenever East Ascension and St. Amant square off in football it’s a big deal. “We were pulling the numbers for district from a hat and it just fell that way,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “The kids are already out there rolling houses and doing the things they do.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter win homecoming games, East Feliciana picks up victory

It was homecoming weekend for three of the area’s schools, with West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter and Silliman all hosting opponents for their respective homecoming games. Starting with the West Feliciana Saints, they scored a dominant 50-14 win over Istrouma High School. The Saints move to 6-0 on the season, standing as one of only a few teams in Class 4A with an undefeated record. One of those other undefeated teams is Plaquemine High School, who the Saints are slated to play in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4. There is still a lot of football to be played between then and now, but we could be setting up for a real clash of the titans in the regular season finale if current trends continue. The next challenge on the docket for West Feliciana is a Thursday away game against St. Michael of Baton Rouge.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern hammers Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways

The Jaguars must have been steaming for the past two weeks after their shutout loss, because they exploded right out of the gate to roll over the hapless Lions, 59-3. Southern started fast and kept pouring it on both sides of the ball, showing an ability to respond to a poor performance against Texas Southern on Sept. 17. Almost everything the Jaguars did worked: The offense wasn’t forced to punt until the third quarter, and the defense doubled its interception total with four more, plus a fumble recovery.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Want to read about big plays, big comebacks? Check out our late Friday roundup

Their methods were different. Zachary, Episcopal and Catholic-Pointe Coupee all claimed pivotal nondistrict victories Friday night. Zachary scored three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 49-14 road win over Winona, Ms. Episcopal and Ascension Catholic traded touchdowns and big plays. A 67-yard fourth-quarter drive gave the Knights a 33-28...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Cecilia captures dramatic comeback road win over Pios on last-second field goal

CROWLEY — Going into the fourth quarter Friday, it was looking like a typical ho-hum 17 or so-point home victory for the Notre Dame Pioneers over Cecilia. Both teams were forced to play with their backup quarterbacks because of injuries and the Pioneers had taken advantage of two Bulldogs fumbles to build a 24-8 lead after three quarters.
CECILIA, LA
theadvocate.com

De La Salle holds off East Ascension comeback

East Ascension's defensive front seven held strong, but De La Salle’s offense, after struggling for most of Friday night, eventually broke through. The Cavaliers (5-0) eventually prevailed 20-13 but not before the Spartans’ (1-4) offense nearly stormed back and tied the game. Senior running back Patrick Martin led...
GONZALES, LA

