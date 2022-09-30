ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

First gender equity report for Univ. of Iowa Athletics released

Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. A brand new film festival is starting in Iowa City, and it's premiering...
Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including two locations in eastern Iowa. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the finalists in honor of National Pork Month. The finalists are:. Corydon - Ludlow’s Steakhouse. Massena - Main Street Bar &...
Hurricane Ian: Iowans & the aftermath

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Former KCCI meteorologist Juliana Mejia now works for the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, and their studio was one of Hurricane Ian’s victims. WINK’s studio was flooded. Their operations were shut down, and they were knocked off the air. Mejia has been staying with co-workers since the storm hit.
Domestic violence fatalities on track to decline in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In the first 8 months of 2022, fewer people have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence than in 2021. 9 women and 3 bystanders were killed as a result of the domestic violence cases in 2022. During the same period in 2021, 17 deaths were recorded.
Iowa making progress in voting accessibility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who are deaf and hard of hearing face unique challenges this general election. They include accessibility and information. Daniel Van Sant, Director of disability policy at the Harkin Institute at Drake University says voting accessibility for the deaf community is two fold. Starting with information about candidates, making sure political ads and ballot initiatives are captioned.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian’s passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina’s coast and is now a post-tropical...
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida. But the impact has not been confined to the beaches and tourist towns. The rains from the storm’s deluge are flowing into inland towns not usually part of the hurricane warnings. In the Sarasota suburb...
Death toll rises after Hurricane Ian hits Florida

First responders were able to free the person and took them to MercyOne Hospital where they died. Hy-Vee dietitian give tips on after school snacks for busy families. Hy-Vee Dietitian Nicole Johnson joins us to talk about after school snacks for busy families. What are screening mammograms and why are...
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Experts say that Hurricane Ian is shining a spotlight once again on the vulnerability of the nation’s barrier islands and the increasing cost of people living on them. Florida’s Sanibel Island was hard hit by the storm. Homes were destroyed. Two people have been confirmed dead. And Sanibel’s lone bridge to the mainland collapsed.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]

We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
