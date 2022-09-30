Midwestern League football statistical leaders through Week 4

Here are the Midwestern League leaders through four weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Ken Waz

Passing yards

Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - (42 - 70) 655 yards

Noah Blair, Thurston - (50 - 60) 636 yards

Tyler Mikel, Churchill - (61 - 99) 574 yards

Devon Anderson, North Eugene - (39 - 70) 526 yards

Ryan Prescott, Willamette - (27 - 61) 489 yards

Bryton Livingston, Eagle Point - (28 - 49) 394 yards

Shane Wood, Crater - (10 - 11) 212 yards

Passing TDs

Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 10 TDs (2 interceptions)

Noah Blair, Thurston - 8 TDs (1 interception)

Devon Anderson, North Eugene - 5 TDs (4 interceptions)

Tyler Mikel, Churchill - 5 TDs (0 interceptions)

Bryton Livingston, Eagle Point - 4 TDs (4 interceptions)

Ryan Prescott, Willamette - 4 TDs (2 interceptions)

Shane Wood, Crater - 2 TDs (0 interceptions)

Rushing yards

David Brown, Eagle Point - 835 yards on 96 carries

Waylen Alexander, Willamette - 377 yards

Devon Anderson, North Eugene - 335 yards on 65 carries

Connor Dye, Springfield - 322 yards on 51 carries

Darien Witham, Thurston - 199 yards on 47 carries

Noa Allison, Churchill - 192 yards on 54 carries

Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 180 yards on 34 carries

Jackson Babbitt, Springfield - 161 yards on 32 carries

Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene - 142 yards on 20 carries

Jakori Richardson, Springfield - 104 yards on 12 carries

Rushing TDs

David Brown, Eagle Point - 16 TDs

Waylen Alexander, Willamette - 7 TDs

Devon Anderson, North Eugene - 5 TDs

Connor Dye, Springfield - 4 TDs

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 3 TDs

Ryan Prescott, Willamette - 3 TDs

Andrew Kelly, Crater - 3 TDs

Darien Witham, Thurston - 2 TDs

Jakori Richardson, Springfield - 2 TDs

Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 2 TDs

Tyler Mikel, Churchill - 2 TDs

Receiving yards

Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 355 yards on 18 receptions

Luke Newell, Thurston - 301 yards on 9 receptions

Pete Pennington, Churchill - 282 yards on 22 receptions

Walker Bonar, Thurston - 273 yards on 21 receptions

Kelin Knutson, North Eugene - 247 yards on 10 receptions

Brandon Thornton, Willamette - 166 yards on 10 receptions

David Brown, Eagle Point - 139 yards on 6 receptions

Aaron Bidwell, Churchill - 122 yards on 12 receptions

Receiving TDs

Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 6 TDs

Pete Pennington, Churchill - 4 TDs

Kelin Knutson, North Eugene - 3 TDs

Zackary Sherman, Springfield - 3 TDs

Walker Bonar, Thurston - 3 TDs

Brandon Thornton, Willamette - 2 TDs

David Brown, Eagle Point - 2 TDs

Nolan Wyers, North Eugene - 2 TDs

Luke Newell, Thurston - 2 TDs

Wyatt Graves, Eagle Point - 2 TDs

Total tackles

Aiden Pangelinan, Churchill - 32 tackles

Tyree Osirus, North Eugene - 27 tackles

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 26 tackles

Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 25 tackles

Brian Brown, Eagle Point - 22 tackles

Savion Whitehurst, Springfield - 21 tackles

Joshua Bayne, Eagle Point - 20 tackles

Kaden Huff, Eagle Point - 19 tackles

Noa Allison, Churchill - 19 tackles

Elliot Bloom, Churchill - 19 tackles

Tackles for loss

Ceville Pesi, Churchill - 5 tackles for loss

Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 5 tackles for loss

Isaiah Meashintubby, Churchill - 4.5 tackles for loss

Corren Hester, Thurston - 4.5 tackles for loss

Davion Macy, South Eugene - 4 tackles for loss

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 4 tackles for loss

Joshua Bayne, Eagle Point - 4 tackles for loss

Aiden Pangelinan, Churchill - 3.5 tackles for loss

Nathan Self-Cordova, Eagle Point - 3 tackles for loss

Elliot Bloom, Churchill - 3 tackles for loss

Mike Sherrill, Crater - 3 tackles for loss

Sacks

Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 5 sacks

Isaiah Meashintubby, Churchill - 2.5 sacks

Ceville Pesi, Churchill - 2.5 sacks

Tyler McAlpine, North Eugene - 2 sacks

Nathan Self-Cordova, Eagle Point - 2 sacks

Hugo Perezchica, Eagle Point - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Dylan Schifferdecker, Springfield - 2 interceptions

Dannny Doan, Churchill - 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Tyler McAlpine, North Eugene - 2 forced fumbles

Darien Witham, Thurston - 2 forced fumbles

Fumble recoveries

Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene - 3 fumble recoveries

Jackson Babbitt, Springfield - 2 fumble recoveries

Nonoffensive TDs

Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene – 2 TDs

