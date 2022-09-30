Midwestern League football statistical leaders through Week 4
Here are the Midwestern League leaders through four weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Photo by Ken Waz
STATE LEADERS: CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A
—
Passing yards
Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - (42 - 70) 655 yards
Noah Blair, Thurston - (50 - 60) 636 yards
Tyler Mikel, Churchill - (61 - 99) 574 yards
Devon Anderson, North Eugene - (39 - 70) 526 yards
Ryan Prescott, Willamette - (27 - 61) 489 yards
Bryton Livingston, Eagle Point - (28 - 49) 394 yards
Shane Wood, Crater - (10 - 11) 212 yards
Passing TDs
Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 10 TDs (2 interceptions)
Noah Blair, Thurston - 8 TDs (1 interception)
Devon Anderson, North Eugene - 5 TDs (4 interceptions)
Tyler Mikel, Churchill - 5 TDs (0 interceptions)
Bryton Livingston, Eagle Point - 4 TDs (4 interceptions)
Ryan Prescott, Willamette - 4 TDs (2 interceptions)
Shane Wood, Crater - 2 TDs (0 interceptions)
Rushing yards
David Brown, Eagle Point - 835 yards on 96 carries
Waylen Alexander, Willamette - 377 yards
Devon Anderson, North Eugene - 335 yards on 65 carries
Connor Dye, Springfield - 322 yards on 51 carries
Darien Witham, Thurston - 199 yards on 47 carries
Noa Allison, Churchill - 192 yards on 54 carries
Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 180 yards on 34 carries
Jackson Babbitt, Springfield - 161 yards on 32 carries
Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene - 142 yards on 20 carries
Jakori Richardson, Springfield - 104 yards on 12 carries
Rushing TDs
David Brown, Eagle Point - 16 TDs
Waylen Alexander, Willamette - 7 TDs
Devon Anderson, North Eugene - 5 TDs
Connor Dye, Springfield - 4 TDs
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 3 TDs
Ryan Prescott, Willamette - 3 TDs
Andrew Kelly, Crater - 3 TDs
Darien Witham, Thurston - 2 TDs
Jakori Richardson, Springfield - 2 TDs
Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 2 TDs
Tyler Mikel, Churchill - 2 TDs
Receiving yards
Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 355 yards on 18 receptions
Luke Newell, Thurston - 301 yards on 9 receptions
Pete Pennington, Churchill - 282 yards on 22 receptions
Walker Bonar, Thurston - 273 yards on 21 receptions
Kelin Knutson, North Eugene - 247 yards on 10 receptions
Brandon Thornton, Willamette - 166 yards on 10 receptions
David Brown, Eagle Point - 139 yards on 6 receptions
Aaron Bidwell, Churchill - 122 yards on 12 receptions
Receiving TDs
Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 6 TDs
Pete Pennington, Churchill - 4 TDs
Kelin Knutson, North Eugene - 3 TDs
Zackary Sherman, Springfield - 3 TDs
Walker Bonar, Thurston - 3 TDs
Brandon Thornton, Willamette - 2 TDs
David Brown, Eagle Point - 2 TDs
Nolan Wyers, North Eugene - 2 TDs
Luke Newell, Thurston - 2 TDs
Wyatt Graves, Eagle Point - 2 TDs
Total tackles
Aiden Pangelinan, Churchill - 32 tackles
Tyree Osirus, North Eugene - 27 tackles
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 26 tackles
Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 25 tackles
Brian Brown, Eagle Point - 22 tackles
Savion Whitehurst, Springfield - 21 tackles
Joshua Bayne, Eagle Point - 20 tackles
Kaden Huff, Eagle Point - 19 tackles
Noa Allison, Churchill - 19 tackles
Elliot Bloom, Churchill - 19 tackles
Tackles for loss
Ceville Pesi, Churchill - 5 tackles for loss
Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 5 tackles for loss
Isaiah Meashintubby, Churchill - 4.5 tackles for loss
Corren Hester, Thurston - 4.5 tackles for loss
Davion Macy, South Eugene - 4 tackles for loss
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 4 tackles for loss
Joshua Bayne, Eagle Point - 4 tackles for loss
Aiden Pangelinan, Churchill - 3.5 tackles for loss
Nathan Self-Cordova, Eagle Point - 3 tackles for loss
Elliot Bloom, Churchill - 3 tackles for loss
Mike Sherrill, Crater - 3 tackles for loss
Sacks
Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 5 sacks
Isaiah Meashintubby, Churchill - 2.5 sacks
Ceville Pesi, Churchill - 2.5 sacks
Tyler McAlpine, North Eugene - 2 sacks
Nathan Self-Cordova, Eagle Point - 2 sacks
Hugo Perezchica, Eagle Point - 2 sacks
Interceptions
Dylan Schifferdecker, Springfield - 2 interceptions
Dannny Doan, Churchill - 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Tyler McAlpine, North Eugene - 2 forced fumbles
Darien Witham, Thurston - 2 forced fumbles
Fumble recoveries
Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene - 3 fumble recoveries
Jackson Babbitt, Springfield - 2 fumble recoveries
Nonoffensive TDs
Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene – 2 TDs
—
Comments / 0