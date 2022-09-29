UPDATE: More than 100 personnel are responding to the Bovee fire that is 0% contained as of 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands said in a news release. One casualty has been reported. The assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, Mike Moody, 59, died after experiencing a “medical emergency” during the initial fire fighting, reported NTV, the Nebraska Examiner, and the Sandhill Express.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO