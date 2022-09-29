Read full article on original website
Fast-moving wildfire kills firefighter, burns 4-H camp in Nebraska, officials say
UPDATE: More than 100 personnel are responding to the Bovee fire that is 0% contained as of 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands said in a news release. One casualty has been reported. The assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, Mike Moody, 59, died after experiencing a “medical emergency” during the initial fire fighting, reported NTV, the Nebraska Examiner, and the Sandhill Express.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon stretches to 17 points, new poll says
LANSING, Mich. — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon has reached 17 percentage points with five weeks remaining before the Nov. 8 mid-term election, according to a new poll from The Detroit News and WDIV-TV. The statewide survey of 600 likely Michigan voters found 49.5% supported Whitmer, who's seeking a second four-year term, and 32.2% backed Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman. Meanwhile, 6.1% planned to vote for a third-party candidate, and 12.3% were undecided or refused to answer.
Parents Bill of Rights Act would require Ohio schools to promote parental involvement
Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes the recently introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes parental involvement in their...
Remains identified as those of girl, 14, missing since 1969
Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969.
