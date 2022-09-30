Franciscan friar charged with blocking access to Planned Parenthood clinic

A Franciscan friar was charged with blocking access to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in New York .

Christopher Moscinski, 52, also known as the Rev. Fidelis Moscinski, fastened padlocks and bicycle locks to the gated facility early in the morning, poured glue in a few of them, then returned in his Franciscan habit to physically block the entrance, where he lay until he was arrested, according to the Department of Justice .

CATHOLIC ANTI-ABORTION ACTIVIST ARRESTED AT HOME BY SWAT TEAM IN FRONT OF CHILDREN, WIFE SAYS

Speaking with local media the week after the July 7 incident, Moscinski said he used “six locks and chains” on the clinic's gates before laying down in front of the gate "to try to keep that Planned Parenthood closed for as long as possible,” according to CNBC News.

It took several firefighters and police officers to unlock the entrance, according to the DOJ.

Moscinski is being charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which prohibits obstructing abortion clinics. The first violation is a misdemeanor, while subsequent offenses are felonies. It was not mentioned whether Miscinski violated the act previously.

Abortion has received a renewed political focus since the Supreme Court struck down the precedent of Roe v. Wade in June, returning the question of regulation to the states.