WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News is celebrating 75 years on Monday!. In 1947, D.C.'s Channel 7 took to the airwaves on Friday, Oct. 3. It was the third D.C. station to sign on and the first Channel 7 in the United States. The station was owned by the Evening Star Broadcasting Company and it was known as WMAL TV.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO