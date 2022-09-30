ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted on felony warrants shot to death by officers in Baker

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation is underway into an early Thursday morning officer-involved shooting in Baker between fugitive task force members and a suspect that left one person dead.

In an official news release, Louisiana State Police confirmed that one suspect was killed after troopers were called to investigate a shooting incident at 8 a.m. in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive. State Police said a preliminary investigation found that after 7 a.m. members of the U.S. Marshals Service investigating near the 17000 block of Truth Drive encountered a fugitive.

Images courtesy of Michael Johnson

State Police identified the suspect killed as 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge. Authorities said he was wanted on several felony warrants. Gerard was driving a vehicle when task force members made contact with him.

Jones tried to flee and crashed into a task force member’s unit on purpose before getting out of the vehicle and firing shots, according to LSP. After trying to run through the neighborhood, Jones allegedly confronted officers with a pistol. Officers allegedly fired at Jones, shooting him multiple times. He died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting, State Police said.

“As the investigation progresses, Louisiana State Police Detectives will continue to review all evidence and aspects of the incident to ensure a complete and thorough investigation,” State Police said in a news release Thursday. “Upon completion, all investigative findings will be delivered to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.”



