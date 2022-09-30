Read full article on original website
One person shot near bank in Millington, police say
MILLIGNTON, Tenn. — The Millington Police Department is investigating after a person was shot near a First South Financial Credit Union. Police said it happened at 1:00 a.m. on October 2 in the 7800 block of Church St. A person was shot and is in stable condition, according to...
One in critical condition following Uptown shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found injured following an Uptown shooting. MPD said it happen at 8:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Greenlaw Avenue where they found a man. Officers said they found one man. The man was taken to...
actionnews5.com
Driver charged in DUI crash, hitting paramedics
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly crashing into paramedics while they were on a scene. Reginald McKenzie, 48, was arrested and charged with failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence/DUI, operation of vehicles/streetcars on the approach of emergency vehicles and reckless driving. According...
Families displaced after East Memphis condo fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire ripped through multiple condos in East Memphis, displacing several families. Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Whispering Oaks condominiums on the 1700 block of Kirby Sunday. “I just heard a big boom, and I got up from my chair and went out to the sliding glass […]
Man wanted following shooting in Covington, police say
Memphis, TN. — The Covington Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left one injured. Police said it happened around 4:30 pm at 213 Boals Street in Covington. One victim is taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is in critical condition,...
East Memphis apartment fire destroys 2 buildings, 8 units, MFD says
MEMPHIS, TN. — Several people were left without homes Sunday after towering flames consumed two East Memphis apartment buildings. MFD said it happened at 6704 Wild Ridge Circle. “I heard this loud boom, really loud boom,” Kathy Poppenheimer, who lived in one of the eight units burned in the...
Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
actionnews5.com
2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums caught on fire Sunday leaving two firefighters injured. Memphis Fire Department says the four condominiums took up two buildings. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. Luckily, no civilians were injured.
localmemphis.com
Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
Two people hurt in Cordova car crash, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a Cordova car crash. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. When deputies arrived, they found two people hurt following...
One roofer killed, another injured when driver plows into job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends are raising money for the family of a Honduran man killed on a construction site on White Station Road in East Memphis Thursday afternoon. Chris Whitten said Elvin Nunez was unloading materials in the driveway of a house at White Station and Sequoia when a driver jumped the curb, killing Elvin […]
Man found dead during electrical fire at Cordova home, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a fire at a home in Cordova. The fire happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of Ranmar Drive, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). MFD responded to the fire around 12:30 p.m. at the one-story home. The fire was...
actionnews5.com
MFD chief calls for stricter penalties for drivers who ignore ‘Move Over Law’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department chief is calling for action after two firefighters were struck and injured by a driver Sunday morning on I-240 & Kerr Avenue. Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said she wants harsher penalties to be handed down for motorists who cause these accidents.
Man injured after shooting on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
TDOT worker hit and killed on Memphis interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation died after being hit by a vehicle on I-55, according to TDOT. Memphis Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near I-240. When authorities arrived, that TDOT worker was...
‘They be speeding here’: Man charged after shooting at drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police said he was firing shots at passing drivers in Nutbush. Kwando Poe has been charged with aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a handgun after police responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Rockwood. A man advised police he was […]
MFD firefighter under investigation for allegedly making racist Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a social media post made by one of its firefighters. The Facebook post appeared to be racially motivated and was written by Steven W. Chillis. On Monday, MFD confirmed Chillis has been an employee since March 2020 and said...
actionnews5.com
Witnesses hear ‘loud boom’ before Harbor Town apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the cause is still unknown, witnesses told the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) they heard a “loud boom” before a fire erupted at a Harbor Town apartment complex early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the blaze located at 1049 Island Place...
actionnews5.com
Memphis teen in need of kidney after suffering injuries from car wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For one Memphis mother, the search for a kidney is her top priority as her daughter tries to recover from severe injuries after a car wreck back in July. For the past three months, 17-year-old M’Leia Allen has been recovering from severe facial and body burns,...
Pedestrian dies after being by car in front of hospital, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in front of a hospital early Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 3960 New Covington Pike in front of Methodist North. MPD said the pedestrian was pronounced...
