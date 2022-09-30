ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

actionnews5.com

Driver charged in DUI crash, hitting paramedics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly crashing into paramedics while they were on a scene. Reginald McKenzie, 48, was arrested and charged with failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence/DUI, operation of vehicles/streetcars on the approach of emergency vehicles and reckless driving. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Families displaced after East Memphis condo fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire ripped through multiple condos in East Memphis, displacing several families. Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Whispering Oaks condominiums on the 1700 block of Kirby Sunday. “I just heard a big boom, and I got up from my chair and went out to the sliding glass […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Millington, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Millington, TN
County
Shelby County, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums caught on fire Sunday leaving two firefighters injured. Memphis Fire Department says the four condominiums took up two buildings. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. Luckily, no civilians were injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

One roofer killed, another injured when driver plows into job site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends are raising money for the family of a Honduran man killed on a construction site on White Station Road in East Memphis Thursday afternoon. Chris Whitten said Elvin Nunez was unloading materials in the driveway of a house at White Station and Sequoia when a driver jumped the curb, killing Elvin […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man injured after shooting on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

TDOT worker hit and killed on Memphis interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation died after being hit by a vehicle on I-55, according to TDOT. Memphis Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near I-240. When authorities arrived, that TDOT worker was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘They be speeding here’: Man charged after shooting at drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police said he was firing shots at passing drivers in Nutbush. Kwando Poe has been charged with aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a handgun after police responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Rockwood. A man advised police he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Witnesses hear ‘loud boom’ before Harbor Town apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the cause is still unknown, witnesses told the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) they heard a “loud boom” before a fire erupted at a Harbor Town apartment complex early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the blaze located at 1049 Island Place...
MEMPHIS, TN

