SFGate
Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt at Yeezy Runway Show
Before kicking off the runway portion of the night, West gave a speech while wearing the T-shirt and referenced several topics, but did not clarify or give attention to his use of the “White Lives Matter” slogan. The phrase, also referenced as “All Lives Matter,” became popularized by white supremacist groups and far-right organizations in 2013 in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Netflix's "Dahmer" Is Receiving Criticism Again, This Time From The Journalist Who Broke The Jeffrey Dahmer Story In Real Life
Netflix's new show about Jeffrey Dahmer has received criticism from people, and now the journalist who first reported on the murders in 1991 is sharing what the show got wrong.
