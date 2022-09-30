ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Camila Morrone Feels About His Reported Romance With Gigi Hadid

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
Image Credit: RMBI / BACKGRID

red-hot romance is taking Hollywood by storm after the pair have been spotted together recently. With reports that the Oscar-winner has been “pursuing” the supermodel for some time, fans are eager to know how his ex Camila Morrone feels about the relationship, as she broke up with Leo only a few weeks ago after dating for 4 years. A source EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Camila “isn’t bothered” by the rumors of her ex dating Gigi, whom she’s known for years through Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid.

Camila Morrone isn’t bothered by her ex Leonardo DiCaprio dating Gigi Hadid. (RMBI / BACKGRID)

“Gigi and Camila have run in the same circles for years and have countless friends in common,” the source said. “Bella is very close with Camila and has worked with her a lot in the past. Bella and Camila have always remained friendly, and Camila has gotten to know about Gigi through her sister over the years. Despite things not working out between Camila and Leo, she isn’t bothered by the rumors that he and Gigi are dating.”

The insider went on to say that Camila understands her romance with Leo had “run its course” and that there is no “bad blood” between the former couple. Just last week at the Versace show in Milan, Camila was seated in the front row as Gigi walked the runway… and all was kosher between the ladies. “Camila thinks Gigi killed it on the runway and has no problem if she is dating Leo at this point,” the source added.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are rumored to be dating. (Erik Pendzich/Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

Camila and Leonardo first set off romance rumors in March of 2018. By February of 2020, they were official, as they attended the Oscars together. Even with a 2-decade age gap, the pair seemed to be going strong. That is until they weren’t… and broke it off on August 30.

However, a second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there is no conflict between Camila and Leo, nor Camila and Gigi! “Gigi knows Camila and there’s absolutely zero drama between them over this, they’re cool,” the insider maintained. “Gigi is the ultimate girls’ girl, she’d never go ahead with anything if there was any question about where Leo and Camila stood, that’s just not who she is. But it’s just not a thing because Camila and Leo are all good, it wasn’t some ugly break-up, they’re friends.”

Meanwhile, Gigi has been separated from Zayn Malik since Oct. 2021 after a lengthy on and off again relationship. The pair shares a daughter, Khai, 2. Gigi and the singer broke up in Oct. 2021 after Zayn allegedly shoved Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid during an argument. The former One Direction member denied that he’d ever “struck” Yolanda in a statement after the news came out. However, Zayn was charged with four counts of harassment. He pleaded no contest to the charges and received 90 days of probation.

