New York City, NY

Dua Lipa Looks Stunning In 1st Photos Since Passionate Makeout With Trevor Noah

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8kMD_0iFyNFYq00
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa was out on a red carpet just a day after making out with Trevor Noah! The British-born singer, 27, absolutely slayed in a low cut black Versace dress as she arrived for George Clooney and wife Amal‘s Clooney Foundation for Justice 2022 Albie Awards in New York City on Sept. 29, 2022. The raven-haired beauty kept her up with a side swept part, framing her face that featured a dark neutral makeup palette. Dua accented the button details on the dress with her gold bracelets and matching black-and-gold manicure.

Minka Kelly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148Eo6_0iFyNFYq00
Dua Lipa stuns at George and Amal Clooney’s gala. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The “Levitating” singer made headlines earlier in the day after being spotted on what was an apparent date night with The Daily Show host, who was most recently linked to Minka Kelly. The evening definitely went beyond a friend zone vibe as the pair were seen full-on kissing after an evening stroll which followed dinner at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s in the Ukrainian Village. Dua and Trevor, 38, appeared to be attempting to blend in with the crowed as they dressed casually for the dinner date: she opted for a classic black leather jacket over a t-shirt, along with snakeskin pumps. Meanwhile, Trevor went with black jeans and a black t-shirt, along with a pop of color with a neutral-toned green jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAPg1_0iFyNFYq00
Dua shows off another angle to her sexy dress. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Dua and Trevor “were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant” per the Daily Mail‘s eye witness, but “sat close together throughout the meal.” Evidently, the date went more than well as the fun continued with the walk and impromptu make out session. “They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs,” they also told the outlet.

It’s unclear how the two met or struck up a closer relationship, but Trevor did host the GRAMMY Awards in Feb. 2022 which Dua attended. The singer memorably appeared on stage alongside her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion and designer Donatella Versace. It’s entirely possible they crossed paths at the event, or at another similar gathering in recent months. Dua is currently on a week-long break from her Future Nostalgia World Tour, and seems to be spending most of that time in NYC.

Notably, Dua was last publicly dating Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid‘s youngest sibling Anwar Hadid. Dua, who is almost five years older than Anwar, now 23, were first linked in 2019 but split in Dec. 2021. Trevor and Minka, 42, went their separate ways earlier this spring after giving the relationship a second shot, which included a trip to see his family in South Africa.

HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
OK! Magazine

Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
