For any League of Legends players looking to learn how to play the jungler role, this preseason is the best time to start doing so. As part of Riot Games’ attempts to make the jungle a more welcoming place for prospective players, multiple adjustments to camps and pathing are planned to release alongside the 2023 preseason. These changes are accompanied by the massive overhaul to Smite in the form of pets, which Riot also revealed today to be coming with the preseason.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO