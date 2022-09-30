ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

Unsure what runes to take or spells to level up? Riot is introducing rune loadout and champ ability recommendations in 2023 League preseason

The 2023 League of Legends preseason is all about making things easier to understand for players. The preseason will aim to streamline many of League’s systems, including champion builds, jungle pathing, and the overall flow of each game. Riot unveiled its full plans for the 2023 preseason today, and...
dotesports.com

League’s 2023 preseason refines jungle role with patience indicators and recommended pathing options

For any League of Legends players looking to learn how to play the jungler role, this preseason is the best time to start doing so. As part of Riot Games’ attempts to make the jungle a more welcoming place for prospective players, multiple adjustments to camps and pathing are planned to release alongside the 2023 preseason. These changes are accompanied by the massive overhaul to Smite in the form of pets, which Riot also revealed today to be coming with the preseason.
dotesports.com

OG will finally play with its full Dota 2 roster at The International 2022

Due to visa issues, OG’s Dota 2 team had to play with a stand-in in all Major tournaments except Riad Masters this year. Despite achieving great success, all members expressed their willingness to continue playing with the team’s missing member, Misha, which will be the case in the upcoming The International 2022.
dotesports.com

Cloud9 in discussions to add top North American coach to VALORANT roster

North American organization Cloud9 is in advanced discussions to sign a coach for its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Cloud9 is set to acquire Matthew “mCe” Elmore from The Guard as the head coach for the revamped roster. MCe will join alongside Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker and Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro, both of whom were signed by the organization last week. The organization is yet to announce the players, however.
dotesports.com

Karmine Corp reportedly looking to field 2 European League stars if team successfully acquires LEC slot

Next year, the LEC might be getting a new face joining its ranks. Karmine Corp has been reportedly linked to a possible sale for Astralis’ LEC spot, although nothing is set in stone just yet, according to reports by Brieuc Seeger. An “alternative deal” was also supposedly considered where the organization would loan Astralis’ spot through Riot Games.
dotesports.com

The final boss in the top lane: Impact shows LOUD a true top gap, brings Evil Geniuses to qualification stage of Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Two of the loudest followings in professional League of Legends—both in-person and across social media—are those...
dotesports.com

Just one champion has a 100 percent pick and ban rate at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After 32 games at the League of Legends World Championship, only one champion stands out with...
dotesports.com

Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Fnatic’s Elias “Upset” Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...
