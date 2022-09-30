Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
MAD Lions devour Saigon Buffalo in first League best-of-five of 2022 World Championship
MAD Lions took down Saigon Buffalo today in the first best-of-five of the 2022 League of...
dotesports.com
Unsure what runes to take or spells to level up? Riot is introducing rune loadout and champ ability recommendations in 2023 League preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason is all about making things easier to understand for players. The preseason will aim to streamline many of League’s systems, including champion builds, jungle pathing, and the overall flow of each game. Riot unveiled its full plans for the 2023 preseason today, and...
dotesports.com
Rush Baron? Riot introduces revamped ping wheel and objective voting system for League’s 2023 preseason
In an attempt to make communication clearer than ever before, Riot Games has showcased a whole new ping wheel and communication system headed to League of Legends for the 2023 preseason at the end of the year. The developers showed off a plethora of new options available for players when...
dotesports.com
Vamos: Brance burns two words into the minds of Fnatic as LOUD pick up another win at Worlds 2022
If there are two words to sum up today's play-ins match between Fnatic and LOUD at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
League’s 2023 preseason refines jungle role with patience indicators and recommended pathing options
For any League of Legends players looking to learn how to play the jungler role, this preseason is the best time to start doing so. As part of Riot Games’ attempts to make the jungle a more welcoming place for prospective players, multiple adjustments to camps and pathing are planned to release alongside the 2023 preseason. These changes are accompanied by the massive overhaul to Smite in the form of pets, which Riot also revealed today to be coming with the preseason.
dotesports.com
OG will finally play with its full Dota 2 roster at The International 2022
Due to visa issues, OG’s Dota 2 team had to play with a stand-in in all Major tournaments except Riad Masters this year. Despite achieving great success, all members expressed their willingness to continue playing with the team’s missing member, Misha, which will be the case in the upcoming The International 2022.
dotesports.com
Cloud9 in discussions to add top North American coach to VALORANT roster
North American organization Cloud9 is in advanced discussions to sign a coach for its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Cloud9 is set to acquire Matthew “mCe” Elmore from The Guard as the head coach for the revamped roster. MCe will join alongside Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker and Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro, both of whom were signed by the organization last week. The organization is yet to announce the players, however.
dotesports.com
The upsets continue: DFM seek second-consecutive group stage qualification after win against Evil Geniuses at Worlds 2022
When the LCS loses, it's only fitting that the LEC finds some way to win—even when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Solo laners, rejoice: League’s 2023 preseason revamps top lane XP gains
Many League of Legends players view the top lane as an island, where tanks poke each other for nearly 20 minutes before becoming useful. To combat this in the upcoming preseason, Riot Games is hoping to make the lane more enticing for players and more effective earlier on. As part...
dotesports.com
Karmine Corp reportedly looking to field 2 European League stars if team successfully acquires LEC slot
Next year, the LEC might be getting a new face joining its ranks. Karmine Corp has been reportedly linked to a possible sale for Astralis’ LEC spot, although nothing is set in stone just yet, according to reports by Brieuc Seeger. An “alternative deal” was also supposedly considered where the organization would loan Astralis’ spot through Riot Games.
dotesports.com
The final boss in the top lane: Impact shows LOUD a true top gap, brings Evil Geniuses to qualification stage of Worlds 2022
Two of the loudest followings in professional League of Legends—both in-person and across social media—are those...
dotesports.com
Get ready to rumble: Top Esports and Edward Gaming officially enter North America’s Champion’s Queue server
Get ready, North American League of Legends fans. Two of the best teams at the 2022...
dotesports.com
T1 head coach Bengi on his return to Worlds after 6 seasons: ‘The feeling is really fresh right now’
Six long years have passed since Bengi, the legendary former jungler of SK Telecom T1, last...
dotesports.com
Don’t worry, we scale: GALA answers Wei’s early lead to cement RNG’s first victory at Worlds 2022
Royal Never Give Up entering the 2022 League of Legends World Championship through the play-ins stage,...
dotesports.com
Who needs the meta? DFM earn another win at Worlds 2022 with unorthodox champions
Three days into the 2022 League of Legends World Championship play-ins stage and it's still too...
dotesports.com
French superstar ZywOo sets new record for most kills in single CS:GO series
Team Vitality’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut has broken the all-time record for the most kills in a single series in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with 143, according to HLTV. The squad earned a victory over Team Liquid (3-2) in the ESL Pro League season 16 finals yesterday, and ZywOo...
dotesports.com
Slicing and dicing: Humanoid brings Fnatic toward a top finish in the play-ins stage of Worlds 2022
These final matches of the 2022 League of Legends play-ins stage will determine what teams continue...
dotesports.com
Just one champion has a 100 percent pick and ban rate at Worlds 2022
After 32 games at the League of Legends World Championship, only one champion stands out with...
dotesports.com
Impact points to one Worlds 2022 play-ins team outside DRX and RNG who’s ‘better’ than MAD Lions
Evil Geniuses top laner Impact has underlined one team outside DRX and Royal Never Give Up...
dotesports.com
Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat
Fnatic's Elias "Upset" Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...
