Seattle, WA

Nanette Carvalho
3d ago

Life is not easy or fair. He was probably homeless due to not one, but multiple bad decisions. We all have to make decisions in life, there are crossroads we come to every day. The difference is some will make the right decisions and others will not. His death was self inflicted based solely on the decisions he made.

q13fox.com

Pedestrian hit by car in North Seattle

SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday night in North Seattle. The incident happened in the 14000 block of Aurora Avenue North. Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian's condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian

Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
Bruce Harrell
KING 5

Police investigating homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

2 injured in shooting near homeless encampment under I-5

SEATTLE - Troopers are investigating a shooting near a homeless encampment in Seattle that left two men injured Friday morning. The shooting happened under I-5, just north of Northeast 40th Street at about 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two men were taken to Harborview Medical Center...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Body pulled from Duwamish River; investigation underway

SEATTLE - King County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after its Marine Unit and Major Crimes division pulled from the Duwamish River on Thursday. 911 got the call around 2:30 p.m. when a body was reported in the water near the area of South Park Bridge. Deputies have not identified the...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting near Tideflats area

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in an industrial area of Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), a woman called 911 just after 2:00 a.m. to report that someone had been shot. She told dispatch she was driving the victim to the hospital and her car broke down near the corner of St. Paul Ave. and E 15th St.
TACOMA, WA

