Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'
Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
LOOK: These Conjoined Whitetail Fawns Have Every Hunter Asking the Same Question
Outdoorsman, conservationist, and founder of MeatEater Steven Rinella posted a picture of conjoined deer fawns found dead in Houston County, Minnesota. The images posted shows the carcass of the animal and its x-ray, which reveals the two heads of the deer joined to one body. “Yep, this is a thing...
Monstrously Large Snapping Turtle Found on Wisconsin Beach
An unusually large, partially-decayed snapping turtle was found on a Wisconsin beach over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Jackie Anderson found the deceased specimen and took photos of it, which show its whopping girth. She stretched the big reptile out on a flattened piece ofcardboard draped over the back of ATV.
Man Bitten by Python in Shocking Attack: ‘Blood Spurted Nearly Six Foot From My Artery’
One year after a coastal carpet python attacked a man in Australia, he still doesn’t have full feeling where the snake sliced through an artery and several nerves in his arm. The Australian said the bite was “beyond imagined capabilities” of the python following the freak accident when releasing the snake into the wild.
LOOK: Gruesome Photo Shows Whitetail Buck That Speared Itself Trying to Jump a Cemetery Fence
When animals like a whitetail buck come into areas they are not familiar with in life, then things can go really wrong. For a case in point, take a look at our photo right here. A whitetail buck ends up spearing itself. How did this happen? The buck was reportedly trying to jump a cemetery fence. As you can see, tragically it did not happen. The buck’s intestines can be seen in this photo. Sometimes, these viral photos will reflect what can happen in nature.
Terrified California Mom Finds Mountain Lion Cornering Her Son, 4, on Deck
"He was staring at him like he was dinner. He looked thin and hungry," Nidah Barber-Raymond told Newsweek.
PHOTO: Did Researchers Pick up a 50-Foot Shark on This Sonar Image?
A group of shark researchers from the Atlantic Shark Institute out of Rhode Island got the surprise of a lifetime when they recorded sonar of what seemed to be a 50-foot Megalodon shark. The Megalodon went extinct 3.6 million years ago, so there’s no way this thing could have been the legendary “Meg.” Or could it?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital. Holmes was treated and released, Providence Alaska Medical Center spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in an email Friday to The Associated Press. Holmes lives in the remote Brushkana area of Alaska, located off the Denali Highway, about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
Horrifying picture reveals brutal shark attack only yards from US beach days after woman loses arm
A SHARK has been spotted in a horrifying picture only yards from a US beach after a woman lost her arm in another attack just days before. An onlooker discovered the shark mauling a seal while on a boat. The sighting happened 400 yards from the short southern tip of...
Python Severs Man's Artery with Bite 'Beyond Imagined Capabilities'
The carpet python that attacked Kane Durrant sent blood spurting nearly six feet into the air.
Heartbreak As Brave Bear Mom Who Fought Male on Cliff Found Dead With Cubs
Footage from June shows a male brutally attacking the female bear until they both fall over the edge of a cliff, and tumble down a steep decline.
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
Mexican earthquake triggers 4-foot waves in Death Valley National Park
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday and left at least two people dead in its wake. Repercussions of the tremor extended as far as 1,500 miles north, where four-foot-tall waves began churning inside a Death Valley cave called Devils Hole, in what the National Park Service called a "surprising quirk of geology."Video footage of the phenomenon — which is technically known as a seiche, when sudden changes are observed in a lake or partially enclosed body of water — shows a birds-eye view of the cave as its initially still water erupts into a series of waves...
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
WATCH: Mama Bear Defends Her Cubs Against Attacking Male, Both Take Deadly Tumble Over Cliff
In this viral video, a Mama bear defends her cubs from an attacking male. The male bear approaches from a distance once it spots the mother and her cubs. According to the video, male bears will often times kill a mother’s cubs during mating season. The male does this to induce the mother to reproduce.
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear
This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
