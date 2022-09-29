ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska offers 2024 in-state OT

By Jakob Ashlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

2024 offensive tackle recruit Caleb Pyfrom has received an offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers . Pyfrom shared the news on Twitter .

“After a great conversation with coach Joseph I am excited to announce that i have received an offer from the University of Nebraska #GBR,” Pyfrom tweeted.

In addition, Pyfrom is expected to visit Nebraska this weekend, according to The Omaha World-Herald’s Sam McKewon .

247 Sports lists Nebraska as Pyfrom’s only offer, thus far.

Pyfrom attends Central High School in Omaha, NE. He is listed at 6’5″ and 300 pounds.

Nebraska is still looking to land their first commit in the 2024 class . On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Cornhuskers a 100 percent chance to land Pyfrom.

