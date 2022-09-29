ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres notes: Hoping Friday is Darvish's last regular-season start; Dixon gets first look

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

With the Padres opting for a bullpen game on Thursday, right-hander Yu Darvish will have an extra day of rest when he starts Friday’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

In a perfect world, it would be Darvish’s last start of the regular season.

“You hope,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said, “but you also have to look at the last game, too. Could be important as well.”

Indeed.

The Padres began Thursday with their playoff odds sitting at 99.3 percent, according to Baseball Prospectus.

That said, while the White Sox have been eliminated from wild-card contention in the American League, they have Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease and Lance Lynn lined up behind rookie Davis Martin. The Giants may also be eliminated by the time they arrive for the final series of the season on Monday, but they are 16-10 in September and had won three straight heading into Thursday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

In other words, Melvin has been very careful to not put the cart before the horse even as the playoff picture seemingly improves by the day.

So Darvish will start Friday, followed by Mike Clevinger, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove on Monday against the Giants.

For now, both Game 161 and 162 are TBD.

If the Padres wrap up a postseason berth before then, they’ll begin to make their audibles public as they line up the rotation for a best-of-three wild-card series on the road.

“I could start the first game,” Melvin said with a laugh. “I just want to get there. Once we get there, if I have to start I’ll live with that.”

He added: “But you always have an eye on that. If we get there before then, Yu’s there, Snell. We’ll see where we go, but that’s getting way ahead of ourselves.”

Dixon’s first look

Expecting to see left-hander Andrew Heaney for the bulk of Thursday’s innings, the righty stack at the bottom of the Padres’ lineup included a new name:

Brandon Dixon as the DH in the seven-hole.

A 30-year-old who signed as a minor league free agent before the season, Dixon mashed 23 homers while hitting, .374/.442/.823 in 51 games in the high minors. That effort included pairing four homers with a .389/.511/.833 batting line in 47 plate appearances against left-handers before he was added to the 40-man roster on Tuesday.

Dixon making his first start since 2020 with the Tigers pushed both Wil Myers and Josh Bell to the bench.

“You saw what he did in Triple-A,” Melvin said. “You don’t want him sitting around too long. You want to get a feel for what he has to offer. … Against left-handed pitching it was off the charts.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

